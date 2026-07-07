Lakers Get More Bad News on Injury-Prone Second-Year Wing

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their Summer League preparations, they have been dealt a familiar setback involving one of their most intriguing young prospects.

Despite being listed in the starting lineup for Monday night’s California Classic finale against the San Antonio Spurs, Adou Thiero was ruled out before tipoff because of a right wrist injury.

The Lakers have not disclosed how Thiero suffered the injury or the severity of the issue, leaving it unclear whether he will miss only one game or an extended period.

Across two California Classic appearances, the second-year wing averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 31.6% from the field and going 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Lakers Facing Another Injury Concern With Adou Thiero

Unfortunately for both Thiero and the Lakers, injuries have become an all-too-familiar theme.

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2025 Summer League after suffering a knee injury at Arkansas, which later required surgery and delayed the start of his rookie campaign.

His first NBA season was then disrupted by multiple setbacks, including an MCL sprain, limiting both his development and his opportunities to earn consistent minutes with the Lakers.

Much of that season was spent with the South Bay Lakers, where he continued to showcase the different facets of his game.

He played alongside a talented group that included Nick Smith Jr., Drew Timme, Kobe Bufkin, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma, and Bronny James.

Across 10 G League appearances, Thiero averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting an efficient 60.4% from the field.

Although his highlight-reel dunks attracted plenty of attention, he also quietly knocked down 10 of his 20 three-point attempts, offering encouraging signs that he can develop into a reliable 3-and-D wing.

Health Remains the Biggest Hurdle for Young Wing

Thiero appeared in 25 NBA regular-season games during his rookie year, logging just 149 total minutes while averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds.

One of his more encouraging outings came in Game 3 of the Lakers’ second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he contributed four points, eight rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes.

Although his offensive production remained modest, his energy immediately stood out. He led the Lakers in rebounds that night and grabbed three offensive boards.

The 6-foot-7 forward possesses the size, athleticism, and defensive versatility that have become some of the NBA’s most sought-after traits.

He also remains on a team-friendly rookie-scale contract worth $5.9 million over three years, earning $2.1 million in 2026-27 with a $2.5 million team option for the following season.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick repeatedly expressed a desire to find a consistent role for Thiero last season, but injuries repeatedly interrupted those plans.

A healthy offseason and sustained availability would give the young wing every opportunity to establish himself as a regular member of the rotation.

The hope now is that this latest setback proves to be only a minor one.

Missing valuable offseason development time again would be another frustrating interruption for both Thiero and the Lakers as they look to accelerate his progress.

Los Angeles opens NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 10, where it is guaranteed four games over six days before potentially advancing to either the four-team playoff bracket or the consolation games between July 17 and 19.