Lakers Quietly Secure “Pesky Defender” to Strengthen Bench Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers have continued to reshape the back end of their roster during what has already been a whirlwind offseason.

Rob Pelinka and the front office have spent the past several days filling the team’s three two-way roster spots, bringing back G League standout Chris Manon while also confirming the signing of former Miami (Ohio) guard Peter Suder.

According to the NBA’s official transaction log, the Lakers have now completed the trio by signing former Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke to a two-way contract.

As things stand, Manon, Suder, and Okereke are all expected to split their time between the Lakers and the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers during the 2026-27 season.

Lakers Land Intriguing Undrafted Forward on Two-Way Deal

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers were impressed with Okereke during a pre-draft workout and targeted him for a two-way contract immediately after the draft, rather than offering the more common Exhibit-10 deal handed to many undrafted free agents.

Okereke has already made his Lakers debut, appearing in Friday’s California Classic opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The rookie forward logged 18 minutes off the bench, finishing with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

His shot wasn’t falling, however, as he connected on just 1-of-4 attempts from the field and was held scoreless from beyond the arc in the Lakers’ 104-72 defeat.

Okereke spent three seasons at Cornell, where he began his collegiate career as a walk-on, before transferring to Vanderbilt for the 2025-26 campaign.

During his lone season with the Commodores, the 23-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 36 games, making 35 starts.

He also shot an efficient 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range on 2.8 attempts per game, significantly boosting his draft stock.

Okereke knocked down multiple three-pointers in 10 different games, including three contests with three makes from deep. His best offensive performance came in a 23-point victory over Texas A&M.

He also showcased encouraging defensive versatility, recording multiple blocks in six games and multiple steals on three occasions.

Defensive Upside Made Okereke an Intriguing Target

Before the draft, ESPN’s Colin Udoh suggested Okereke had the talent to be selected late in the second round before ultimately projecting him as a strong candidate for a two-way contract if he went undrafted.

Meanwhile, No Ceilings’ Maxwell Baumbach highlighted the 6-foot-7 forward’s two-way potential and long-term development.

“AK Okereke is a pesky defender and high-feel playmaker who has expanded his range to three,” Baumbach wrote in March. “He’s also a late-bloomer who initially didn’t have a D-I scholarship, and I love that type of growth trajectory.”

Although Okereke, Manon, and Suder currently occupy the Lakers’ three two-way roster spots, none are guaranteed to hold onto those positions ahead of the season, with two-way contracts often subject to change.

All three players will have opportunities to strengthen their case during Summer League, training camp, and preseason as they compete to remain part of the roster.

If Okereke continues to build on the progress he made at Vanderbilt, he will hold onto his two-way slot and spend the season developing between Los Angeles and Coachella Valley in the G League.

For now, the Lakers appear to have added one of the more intriguing undrafted prospects available, giving the organization another athletic, defensive-minded player with room to grow as it continues investing in its long-term development pipeline.