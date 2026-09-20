Lakers Get Good News as Ex-24 PPG Star ‘Definitely’ Excited to Join the Team

It is almost time to start finding out if the Los Angeles Lakers made the right calls this summer. With training camp starting in less than two weeks, all eyes are on the new-look Lakers and Year 1 of Luka Doncic minus LeBron James.

The Lakers made it a priority to get younger and add athleticism to the roster. We can’t say for certain that the Lakers attempted to build a roster around Doncic similar to the one he had during the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Mavericks, but it sure looks like that is the formula the Lakers pursued.

One of the more debated offseason moves was the decision to sign Collin Sexton in free agency. Despite the Lakers having a hole in the frontcourt even after adding Walker Kessler, the team opted for more guard depth over a legitimate backup big man behind Kessler. But Sexton, who is entering his ninth season, isn’t hearing the noise. He is just excited to get on the court with fellow backcourt stars Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Sexton Shows Excitement to Join the Lakers Ahead of His Ninth Season

The Lakers signed Sexton to a two-year, $19.2 million deal in July. Sexton, 27, will come off the bench as the Lakers’ primary backup ball-handler. In a video posted to the Lakers’ X account (h/t Ryan Ward of Los Angeles Lakers on SI), Sexton raved about one of his new teammates.

“Each and every day when he’s in the gym, he’s ready to work,” Sexton said of Reaves, who signed a four-year deal this offseason. ”No complaints out of him. He’s one of the leaders on the team, and he comes in with an attitude of pushing each other, but also allowing players to push him.”

Reaves, 28, was the Lakers’ top priority entering what many were anticipating to be a transformative offseason. Few envisioned James’ exit, but many were prepared to watch the Lakers go all-out to assemble a roster best suited to maximize Doncic’s skill set. Retaining Reaves, who was widely expected to turn down his roughly $15 million player-option for the 2026-27 season, was the first and most important order of business.

Sexton Lavishes Reaves With Praise

It is safe to say that Reaves is facing the highest expectations of his NBA career. Not only is he unequivocally the second-best player on the team, but he’ll be tasked with a role few players handle … being the co-star to a top-five player in the world.

But Reaves is ready for the challenge, if you ask Sexton.

“It’s fun to be around him, and his competitive nature has been cool, too,” Sexton said of Reaves. “That’s just one thing. He impacts winning, impacts the game in so many different ways. I definitely look forward to playing with him, just being out there on the court with him. He’s a scorer, a passer, and being able to play with someone that’s very unselfish, but also can score the ball as well.”

Meanwhile, Sexton, who split last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, will have the unique opportunity he hasn’t yet had in his eight-year career — to play a meaningful role for a championship hopeful.