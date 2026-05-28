Lakers Among Several Teams Monitoring Elite Three-Point Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into what could become a pivotal offseason, with a front office reshuffle continuing to dominate headlines.

Trade rumors and free agency speculation remain in full flow, but before any major roster moves are finalized, the Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft.

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 25 overall pick and could either package the selection in a larger trade or use it to add another young prospect with long-term upside.

General manager Rob Pelinka recently stressed the importance of player development moving forward, and the organization appears to be conducting extensive groundwork ahead of the draft process.

Lakers Evaluating Frontcourt Talent in Pre-Draft Workouts

According to HoopsHype, the Lakers’ pre-draft workout shortlist includes St. John’s big man Zuby Ejiofor and Cincinnati forward Baba Miller.

The workout list has been heavily centered around frontcourt prospects, further suggesting Los Angeles is actively searching for long-term answers in the paint.

Villanova forward Duke Brennan also features among the names and completed a workout with the Lakers on Tuesday, according to his agency.

One of the more intriguing prospects linked to Los Angeles, however, is UConn combo forward Alex Karaban.

Across 40 games this season, Karaban averaged 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and just under one steal and block per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.

The senior forward also played a major role in helping UConn reach the National Championship game, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds in a narrow loss to Michigan.

Karaban enters the draft with one of the most accomplished résumés in college basketball. He was a key contributor on back-to-back national championship teams in 2023 and 2024 and is widely viewed by scouts as a dependable “winning player.”

Rather than swinging exclusively for raw upside, contending teams often prioritize prospects capable of contributing quickly within structured roles, and Karaban could fit that mold perfectly for the Lakers.

HoopsHype also reported that the UConn standout has six additional pre-draft workouts scheduled around the league, including sessions with the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

Alex Karaban Could Offer Immediate Value for LA

In his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo projected Karaban to the New York Knicks with the 31st overall pick.

“Karaban will be a player who draws looks from playoff teams beginning at the end of the first round, offering immediate depth at forward, if not significant long-term upside at his age,” Woo wrote in January.

At 6-foot-8, Karaban offers positional versatility, but his perimeter shooting remains his defining trait.

Across 151 career games at UConn, he knocked down 292 three-pointers while shooting 37.4% from deep, reinforcing his reputation as one of the more reliable floor spacers in the class.

Although some scouts question his overall upside because of his age and athletic limitations, much of Karaban’s appeal comes from his polish and reliability.

He understands spacing, moves the ball quickly, and consistently competes on both ends of the floor, traits that often translate well to rotational roles on veteran teams.

He also arrives with extensive experience in high-pressure environments and projects as a player capable of contributing meaningful minutes early in his NBA career.

“I think that Alex Karaban is hiding in plain sight right now,” ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony said back in December. “…I’ve been just blown away by the feel for the game that Alex Karaban has and how much he’s improved as a perimeter shooter.”

Karaban may not possess significant upside, but he profiles as the type of steady, versatile contributor capable of strengthening the Lakers’ rotation, handling meaningful playoff minutes, and complementing star talent.