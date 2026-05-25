Lakers Eye 6-Foot-10 ‘High-Motor’ Big Man Ahead of NBA Draft

Offseason speculation is already ramping up ahead of what could become a pivotal summer for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With several major contracts nearing expiration, including those of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Los Angeles could suddenly find itself with league-leading cap flexibility and the opportunity for a significant roster reshuffle.

At the same time, general manager Rob Pelinka has continued to emphasize the importance of player development moving forward.

The Lakers are expected to hire two assistant general managers this offseason, with one role set to focus heavily on draft scouting and player development.

The organization has already added former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett as a draft advisor, with Pelinka calling him an “invaluable addition to [the franchise’s] draft and scouting processes.”

Lakers Evaluating Frontcourt Prospects Ahead of NBA Draft

The NBA Draft could provide Los Angeles with an opportunity to add affordable young talent to the roster, particularly with several reports linking the franchise to wing and frontcourt prospects.

On Sunday, OG6 Sports Management announced that Villanova forward Duke Brennan is scheduled to work out with the Lakers on Tuesday.

Brennan recently completed his senior season at Villanova, averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks across 32 games while shooting an efficient 65.8% from the field.

The 6-foot-10 forward was previously rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and spent time at Arizona State during his freshman season before transferring to Grand Canyon for his sophomore and junior years. He later joined Villanova through the transfer portal.

Brennan initially showed interest in entering the transfer portal once again, while awaiting a possible NCAA eligibility rule change that could have granted players an additional year of competition.

But he now appears firmly focused on the NBA Draft process.

OG6 Sports Management also previously announced that Brennan had a scheduled workout with the Detroit Pistons, suggesting multiple NBA teams are taking a closer look at the Villanova big man.

NBA Scouting Live’s Alan Lu has described Brennan as “a strong, mobile big man.”

“He is a high-motor player that excels at finishing plays around the basket, and is a good rebounder and interior defender,” he added. “He will need to expand upon his skill set offensively, but he makes winning team plays on both ends of the floor, and he could end up making it to the NBA someday.”

Brennan also tied a Villanova program record with 14 double-doubles during the 2025-26 season.

Duke Brennan Could Emerge as Developmental Option for LA

At this stage, there is no indication that the Lakers are considering Brennan with their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Instead, the Villanova forward appears more likely to emerge as a potential undrafted free agent target for a training camp deal following the draft.

That path could position Brennan for a two-way contract opportunity or a role with the Lakers’ newly rebranded G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

“It will be interesting to see how Brennan’s game is viewed at the next level,” Yahoo! Sports’ Greg Patuto wrote earlier this month. “His motor was unmatched and he proved to be a strong rebounder and defender at the rim.”

“He worked to get his field goal percentage up as he was able to finish around the rim at a high rate.”

If Brennan’s draft stock continues to rise, Los Angeles could also explore buying into the second round to secure his rights, something the franchise has done several times in recent years.

The Lakers notably acquired second-round picks to select Max Christie in 2022 from the Indiana Pacers and Talen Horton-Tucker in 2019 from the Orlando Magic.

With Pelinka continuing to stress internal development and long-term roster flexibility, prospects like Brennan could become increasingly valuable pieces in the Lakers’ evolving offseason strategy.