Former Los Angeles Lakers Center Terminates Contract With Spanish Team

On Thursday, former Los Angeles Lakers center Alex Len has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Spanish club Baskonia.

Len initially signed a two-year contract last week and has already spent time with the team in training camp earlier this week.

According to Baskonia’s official press release, Len felt discomfort in his foot and quickly consulted with the club’s medical team.

“Given the nature and timing of the discomfort, the club and Alex Len decided to consult other medical experts to determine the next steps,” the club announced. “These consultations have taken place over the past few days.” “Although there are no indications of any new injury, Kosner Baskonia and Alex Len have agreed that, given the circumstances and the current stage of the season, it is in both parties’ best interest to mutually terminate their contract,” the club added. “This will allow Alex Len the necessary time to address his discomfort and prepare for his future.”

Play

Len spent last season with Real Madrid, making 40 appearances in all competitions. He averaged just 5.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game.

Before joining Madrid, Len split the 2024-25 season with the Sacramento Kings and the Lakers.

Alex Len’s Statement

In the same press release, Alex Len expressed his gratitude toward Baskonia for all the support during their short time together. Len wished them luck for the 2026-27 Liga ACB season and their EuroLeague campaign.

“I would like to thank Baskonia, its staff, its players, and its fans for their professionalism and support during the short time I have spent with the organization,” Len said. “I wish them the best of luck this season.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Len, but he’ll likely try to get healthy before signing another contract. He’s only 33 years old, but he’s been a professional since 2010 in his native Ukraine.

Alex Len With The Lakers

Midway through the 2024-25 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings traded Alex Len to the Washington Wizards as part of a multi-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Len was waived by the Wizards five days after the trade and without him playing a single game for the franchise. He became a free agent and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the campaign.

In 10 games, which included four starts, for the Lakers, Len averaged 2.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game. He also appeared in two playoff games but only managed to grab just four total rebounds in both contests.

Before taking his talents to Real Madrid, Len joined the New York Knicks last summer on a training camp deal but didn’t make the roster.