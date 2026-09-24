Lakers Alternate Reality Swap Adds Two Defensive Bigs Over Walker Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed the hole at the center position this offseason by trading four first-round picks to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler, while also signing him to a four-year, $130 million contract extension.

Kessler was reportedly one of the top-tier centers on Luka Doncic‘s list for the Lakers to get this summer, and though he was one of the best big men available, it remains to be seen how he’ll play in Los Angeles.

With that, there is an alternate universe in which the Lakers targeted different center options this offseason, an idea that will remain extremely intriguing until fans see what the new Doncic, Kessler, and Austin Reaves star trio looks like on the floor together during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Get Two Top Defensive Centers In Alternate Reality Idea

Writing for Bleacher Report about the Lakers’ offseason grade, Grant Hughes briefly entertained the idea of the franchise landing two top defensive centers this summer instead of making the huge deal for Kessler.

“Luka Dončić’s desire for a center like Walker Kessler might make this a false choice, but try this thought exercise anyway: Would you rather have Kessler on a four-year, $130 million contract or two unprotected future firsts, two swaps and, let’s say, Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III?” he asked.

Hughes was questioning how well the Lakers’ decision to add Kessler will work, but in his analysis, he brings up the idea of Los Angeles adding both Robinson and Williams instead of the former Jazz big man.

That’s a very interesting notion, and one that isn’t too far out of the realm of possibility.

Robinson signed a three-year, $53 million deal with the Boston Celtics in free agency, while Williams signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers this summer. Both are set to earn a combined roughly $29 million this season, which lines up almost exactly with the $30 million Kessler is set to be owed.

With the money matching up nearly perfectly, it begs the question of what this alternate universe would look like that sees the Lakers add two centers for the price of one, while also keeping the four first-round picks they gave up for Kessler.

What Would Robinson And Williams Look Like In LA Compared To Kessler

The Lakers are a bit thin in the frontcourt, but adding Robinson and Williams over Kessler could have changed that.

Robinson is coming off a title-winning run with the New York Knicks in a season that saw him average 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks on 72.3% shooting in 19.6 minutes per game. He’s arguably the most efficient rebounder in NBA history and is a strong option to man the middle and protect the rim.

Additionally, Williams is solid in his own right, putting up similar averages of 6.7 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and 1.5 blocks on 70.8% shooting in just 17.1 minutes per night.

It’s hard to say which of the two would start, as Kessler would be the better option to begin games. However, both of those two could slide in and out of the lineup, as the Lakers would have the ability to always have a strong defender on the court.

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Things could get messy as Robinson’s mood swings could resemble those of Deandre Ayton, but as seen with his time on the Knicks, it’s worth it for what he does on the court.

It would have been difficult to have both of them, though, as the Lakers might not have wanted to close out games with two players that haven’t combined to hit double-digit three-pointers in their careers. Still, the idea of having Robinson and Williams over Kessler for the same amount of money without giving up the draft picks is an interesting hypothetical some fans might have loved, and others would have hated.

Regardless, this reality obviously didn’t happen, and the Lakers added Kessler, Kevon Looney, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to the frontcourt this offseason.

However, the idea of getting both Robinson and Williams is interesting and might have led to a higher defensive ceiling for Los Angeles over the course of a 48-minute game, but Kessler remains one of the best defenders in the NBA, and the Lakers are probably glad they got him over two players who fit better in a role coming off the bench.