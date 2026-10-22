Los Angeles Lakers Announce Key Injury Updates Right Before Warriors Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without rookie Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, and Collin Sexton for the team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors due to several different injuries.

Carr was selected 24th overall by the Lakers in the 2026 NBA Draft, and while he won’t make his professional debut on Wednesday night, according to a new injury update, he could get on the floor very soon.

Carr is expected to be one of the players to play in the somewhat open power forward position for the Lakers this season. He was previously a candidate for the starting lineup, but due to the injury, he’ll likely come off the bench to start his career whenever he does make his debut.

Along with Carr, second-year player Thiero and veteran signing Sexton are also featured on the Lakers injury report. Redick offered an update on all three before the team’s season officially begins.

Lakers Announce Cameron Carr Injury Update

Speaking before the Lakers-Warriors game, head coach JJ Redick offered a Carr injury update to reporters.

According to team insider Jovan Buha, Redick said Carr is ‘day-to-day,’ but hinted at his debut coming soon.

“JJ Redick said Cameron Carr (right oblique strain) is “ramping up” and is “day-to-day” moving forward,” Buha wrote in a post on X.

Carr was previously ruled out a day before the Lakers’ game with the right oblique injury.

His injury status was previously uncertain, but shortly before the matchup, he was ruled out, as he won’t play against the Warriors, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

Carr is expected to play a big role for the Lakers this season, but that won’t be determined until he returns healthy. For now, an official return date remains unknown, but despite being ruled out for opening night, it isn’t expected to be a long-term absence.

Adou Thiero Update And Lakers Injury Report

In a subsequent social media post following Redick’s comments, Buha offered an injury update on Thiero, who is ruled out for the Lakers-Warriors game with a left knee injury.

“JJ Redick said the Lakers will shut down Adou Thiero for a couple of days and then he will be “day-to-day” as he ramps up to return,” Buha reported.

Thiero missed much of his rookie season due to injuries, and while the latest update isn’t the best news for the Lakers, he’ll also have to wait to make his season debut.

Both Carr and Thiero missed the Lakers’ last practice, so it isn’t surprising they were both ruled out.

Additionally for Los Angeles, Sexton remains on the Lakers injury report. He wasn’t featured during the preseason and is continuing to work back from an ankle injury.

Redick did previously say Sexton had returned to practice, but considering his longer-term absence, he won’t be suiting up against the Warriors.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Sexton said of his injury after practice. “At the end of the day, I had a really good practice today. Felt good, super excited to be back out there with the guys.”

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The Lakers also had Walker Kessler listed on the injury report, but he is officially available to start the season.

Besides Carr, Thiero, and Sexton, the Lakers have the rest of the lineup healthy for the season opener hosting the Warriors.

Injuries will be a big topic of conversation for the team this season, and while they’ll be without a few important players, the team’s big stars don’t have any injury designations to begin the year.

The Lakers-Warriors game tips off on Wednesday, October 21, at 7 pm PST and will be live on ESPN.