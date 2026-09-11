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Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Announcement for Next Season

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Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers made a huge announcement regarding the 2026-27 NBA season.

In a post on their social media accounts, the Lakers revealed their “Celebrations & Promotions Nights” for next season.

Here is the list:

According to the Lakers’ official press release, the Luka Doncic Bobblehead Night will celebrate the superstar’s scoring title from last season.

The Norm Nixon, Paul Westhead and Kurt Rambis celebration nights is part of the franchise’s “League of Stars” program.

Phil Jackson’s special night also includes his statue unveiling on Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Fans can also expect giveaways on Lakers x Dodgers Night, 2020 Championship Replica Ring Night and Hello Kitt Night.

 

Lakers Add 3 More Special Nights for a Cause

Rob Pelinka
GettyPresident of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

In addition to the dates announced on social media, the Los Angeles Lakers have three more special nights next season, including one during the preseason.

Here are three additional promotional nights for a cause:

The Lakers are using their platform to share awareness on different issues, while also showing appreciation to the people that served and currently serving the country.

Lakers’ Notable Games Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster this offseason. They are expected to be competitive in the Western Conference despite the departure of LeBron James in free agency.

Here are some of the notable games in the Lakers’ schedule for next season:

October 21 vs. Golden State Warriors

The Lakers host the Warriors on opening night. It gives fans a glimpse of what the Lakers can do with their new roster.

They are up against a familiar foe, headed by Steph Curry. It will also be Luka Doncic’s first game back since April 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury.

November 27 vs. San Antonio Spurs

With more than a month into the season, the Lakers get their first big test against Victor Wembanyama and the reigning Western Conference champions.

The Spurs represent what the Lakers will have to beat in the postseason if they want to win their title since 2020.

December 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

It’s not only Christmas Day but also a reunion between the Lakers and LeBron James.

Will LeBron have vengeance on his mind or will the Lakers prevail against The King?

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Announcement for Next Season

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