Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Announcement for Next Season

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers made a huge announcement regarding the 2026-27 NBA season.

In a post on their social media accounts, the Lakers revealed their “Celebrations & Promotions Nights” for next season.

Here is the list:

According to the Lakers’ official press release, the Luka Doncic Bobblehead Night will celebrate the superstar’s scoring title from last season.

The Norm Nixon, Paul Westhead and Kurt Rambis celebration nights is part of the franchise’s “League of Stars” program. Phil Jackson’s special night also includes his statue unveiling on Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena.

Fans can also expect giveaways on Lakers x Dodgers Night, 2020 Championship Replica Ring Night and Hello Kitt Night.

Lakers Add 3 More Special Nights for a Cause

In addition to the dates announced on social media, the Los Angeles Lakers have three more special nights next season, including one during the preseason.

Here are three additional promotional nights for a cause:

October 8 (preseason): LGBTQ+ Pride Night vs. Sacramento Kings

November 17: Veterans Appreciation Night vs. Charlotte Hornets

February 10: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Lakers are using their platform to share awareness on different issues, while also showing appreciation to the people that served and currently serving the country.

Lakers’ Notable Games Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster this offseason. They are expected to be competitive in the Western Conference despite the departure of LeBron James in free agency.

Here are some of the notable games in the Lakers’ schedule for next season:

October 21 vs. Golden State Warriors

The Lakers host the Warriors on opening night. It gives fans a glimpse of what the Lakers can do with their new roster.

They are up against a familiar foe, headed by Steph Curry. It will also be Luka Doncic’s first game back since April 2, when he suffered a hamstring injury.

November 27 vs. San Antonio Spurs

With more than a month into the season, the Lakers get their first big test against Victor Wembanyama and the reigning Western Conference champions.

The Spurs represent what the Lakers will have to beat in the postseason if they want to win their title since 2020.

December 25 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

It’s not only Christmas Day but also a reunion between the Lakers and LeBron James.

Will LeBron have vengeance on his mind or will the Lakers prevail against The King?