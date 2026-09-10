Lakers Make Notable Anthony Davis Decision Before Wizards Return

Anthony Davis has already returned to Crypto.com Arena as an opponent. His first visit in a Washington Wizards uniform, however, will arrive with a reminder of the championship he helped deliver.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that fans attending their Jan. 24 game against Washington will receive replica rings commemorating the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin highlighted the notable pairing shortly after the Lakers released their 2026-27 promotional schedule.

Davis won that championship alongside LeBron James, who will make his own highly anticipated return to Los Angeles with the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. Although the Dec. 25 game appears on the promotional calendar, the Lakers did not announce a corresponding giveaway or commemorative item for James’ visit.

That does not mean Los Angeles will allow the occasion to pass without recognition. A tribute video, ceremony or special presentation could be announced closer to the game. For now, Davis’ first appearance in Los Angeles as a Wizard comes with a tangible reminder of his Lakers legacy, while the plans for James remain unwritten.

Anthony Davis Gets Lakers Championship Reminder

The timing gives the Jan. 24 promotion more meaning than a standard giveaway.

Davis played an essential role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the postseason. He hit the defining shot of the Western Conference Finals, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Denver, before helping James defeat Miami in the NBA Finals.

That championship ended the Lakers’ 10-year title drought and tied the Boston Celtics’ then-record of 17 NBA championships.

Davis remained in Los Angeles until February 2025, when the Lakers traded him, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round selection to Dallas for Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

He made his first visit as an opposing player with Dallas on Nov. 28, 2025, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Mavericks’ 129-119 loss. The game marked his first appearance against the Lakers in Los Angeles since the blockbuster trade.

His Mavericks tenure lasted approximately one year. Dallas traded Davis to Washington in February 2026 as part of an eight-player deal.

Jan. 24 will mark his first game at Crypto.com Arena wearing a Wizards uniform.

No LeBron James Giveaway Announced

James’ return carries even greater historical weight.

The four-time NBA champion spent eight seasons with the Lakers and became the league’s career scoring leader in purple and gold. His move to Philadelphia formally ended the LeBron era and left Dončić as the franchise’s unquestioned centerpiece.

The 76ers’ Christmas visit will be James’ first game at Crypto.com Arena as an opponent since leaving Los Angeles. It is also one of the signature attractions on the NBA schedule.

The absence of an announced James giveaway stands out beside the Davis promotion, but it should not automatically be viewed as a slight. Christmas games are already premium events, and the Lakers could be saving their tribute plans for a separate announcement.

The broader Lakers promotional calendar includes a Dončić scoring-champion bobblehead Nov. 1, an Austin Reaves bobblehead Dec. 27 and tributes to Norm Nixon, Paul Westhead and Kurt Rambis.

Phil Jackson will receive a bobblehead April 9 after the Lakers unveil his statue outside the arena.

Those events connect the franchise’s past with its Dončić-led future. Replica ring night adds another layer, bringing Davis back with the Wizards while every fan in attendance carries home a symbol of what he and James accomplished together.