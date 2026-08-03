Anthony Davis Calls Out Ex-Lakers Coach Over LeBron James Rumors

Anthony Davis and LeBron James played together on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019 to 2025, winning a title in 2020 and posting some very successful campaigns as a superstar duo.

However, with Davis being traded for Luka Doncic two seasons ago, rumors have since persisted that the two stars didn’t always see eye-to-eye, and according to a former NBA player and coach, there was one reason in particular as to why they didn’t stay together longer.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio, Lionel Hollins called out Davis for not working out with James often, and after that, Davis, currently a member of the Washington Wizards, was blunt in his response to those comments.

Anthony Davis Claps Back At Rumors On Him And LeBron James On Lakers

During a recent radio appearance, Hollins claimed that the duo of James and Davis rarely worked out together during their time on the Lakers due to the fact that the latter didn’t want to wake up early to join his superstar teammate in the gym.

“We got AD in a trade after I had joined the team,” Hollins said, as he was a member of the Lakers coaching staff from 2019 to 2021. “AD comes into the weight room in the morning, and he said, ‘Bron, you said if I came here, we were going to work out together.’ Bron said, ‘You gotta wake up earlier if you want to come work with me.’ It was a true statement because LeBron is a morning person, (while) AD was hugging that pillow a bit.”

With that quote since floating around social media, Davis made a brief, yet telling response about his thoughts on that rumor.

The 33-year-old star simply posted a ‘cap’ emoji, calling out Hollins and insinuating that his comments weren’t true.

James and Davis had shared a close relationship for a while, which is part of why the Lakers sent a trade haul in 2019 to land the star big man from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Online rumors have stated James signed off on the Lakers trading his friend for Doncic in 2025, but there has been no concrete evidence to back up that claim. By all accounts, despite now being on different teams, they still have a close relationship, and Hollins’ claims of Davis not wanting to wake up early enough to work out with James have no further backing or evidence.

The Lakers’ Superstar Duo Is Now Gone

Though James and Davis spearheaded the Lakers’ winning the NBA Finals in 2020, now both are no longer playing in Los Angeles.

As mentioned, Davis was sent out for Doncic at the 2025 trade deadline in one of the most shocking moves in NBA history. He played an injury-riddled season with the Dallas Mavericks before being moved to the Wizards at the 2025 deadline. His championship-winning year with the Lakers and playing alongside James for five and a half years remains the highlight of his career so far.

On the other hand, James stayed with the Lakers after the team dealt his superstar teammate to the Mavericks. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer then played a full year this past season with Doncic and Austin Reaves, slowly becoming the team’s third option behind the two younger guards.

However, amid persisting rumors about his future after choosing to enter free agency this summer, James opted to leave the Lakers and made the somewhat surprising decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

There were reports about James and Davis teaming back up with the Golden State Warriors and a few other locations, but no deal to reunite the two ever came to fruition.

Davis remains in trade rumors and has an uncertain future in Washington, while James is set to end his career in Philadelphia, hopeful to win one more championship to cap off a historic 24+ year run.