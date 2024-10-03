Lakers Star Anthony Davis Not a Fan of JJ Redick’s Innovative Approach

Los Angeles Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick touted innovation and reliance on analytics and data in his bid to improve the team’s fortunes this season despite the lack of significant changes on the roster.

However, Anthony Davis, one of the Lakers top stars, is not a fan of Redick’s analytic approach.

“I don’t even know what some of that stuff means,” Davis told reporters after October 2 practice. “It doesn’t matter to me. What matters is if we have more points than the other team at the end of the game. That’s all I care about.”

“These things that they come up with as far as analytics, these categories and stuff like that, it doesn’t even matter. It has no influence on my whatsoever… I don’t care about numbers. Numbers don’t mean anything. You can average 50 (points) and be in last place.”

Davis’s deriding comments came after Redick discussed in detail how analytics would help him in his first coaching job. He made an example of the use of tracking cameras in their practices.

“It’s funny because I went over to Bronny [James] before practice, and I was like, ‘Dude, you ran six miles,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I already know.’ Someone had already shared it with him. I think my experience as a player was very helpful because I got to come in at the tail end of all of this tracking stuff, and especially as I got older, that was important in terms of measuring just my capacity and my load,” Redick told reporters, per Laker Nation.

JJ Redick: ‘The More Information, The Better’

Analytics is not new in the NBA. It has become the norm not only in basketball but in almost every major sports league, where every statistic — regular or advanced — is being tracked and recorded.

In 2021, the Lakers were ranked 23rd among all NBA teams in terms of the number of analytics employees, with 13, according to a study conducted by Revelio Labs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who finished as the No. 1 seed last season, has the most robust analytics staff comprised of 78 employees.

The Lakers’ lack of data-driven staff is about to improve under Redick.

While Davis is not a fan of the analytical approach, Redick plans to use all data and numbers available to him to help him in making coaching decisions.

“If a guy is having a strong build-up and feeling good, that’s important information for him, important information for the coaching staff. Dr. Leroy Sims, who we hired this offseason as our director of player performance and health, he’s on top of things and always available for the players,” Redick said, per Lakers Nation. “It’s something we’ll use throughout the course of the season.”

“The more information, the better. Every person we’ve hired, that’s been a key thing I’ve told them.”

Lakers’ Championship Odds

Three seasons removed from their 2020 NBA title run, the Lakers are no longer regarded as one of the championship contenders.

They have the ninth-best odds (+2000) to win the championship this season, according to Bovada Sportsbook.

The defending champion Boston Celtics are the strong favorites to repeat at +325, while the vastly improved Thunder are favored to come out of the Western Conference at +600.

Three more teams in the West are ahead of the Lakers in the championship odds, with the Denver Nuggets, their tormentor over the last two seasons, having the fifth-best odds at +900.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who just traded Karl-Anthony Towns, one of Davis’ rival big men, to the New York Knicks for former Lakers lottery pick Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, are sixth at +1000. Last season’s Western Conference champion, the Dallas Mavericks, is at +1200.

It will take more than data and numbers to propel the Lakers past these teams. Their odds will hinge primarily on Davis’ play and health, along with LeBron James.