Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James-Bronny James Historic Moment

LeBron James and Bronny James made history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA and on the same team during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23 at Crypto.com arena.

Lakers star Anthony Davis reflected on his teammate and close friend’s special moment with his son.

“Fortunately, I’ve been a part of a lot of LeBron moments since I’ve been here, but that’s a special moment, I mean, something that you think about,” Davis told reporters in his locker after the game via Spectrum SportsNet. “As a father, obviously, I’m definitely not playing with my kids — my boys, age three years old today, I have no intention of playing with them — but to be able to share that moment with them is monumental, special for our team, but definitely special for them.”

Lakers’ Big Lead Allowed the Historic Moment to Happen

The anticipation of the historic moment happening during the opening night grew as the Lakers’ lead swelled 19, 51-32, after Davis’ layup with 4:23 left in the first half.

“We had a couple of conversations around it,” Redick said before the game, per ESPN. “I think everybody is on the same page. We want it to sort of make sense, and we want it to happen naturally and in the flow of a game.”

LeBron James and his eldest son checked in together with four minutes left in the second quarter. Bronny James had one rebound and missed his two field goal attempts in 2 minutes and 41 seconds of play.

With under two minutes left in the second quarter, LeBron James set Bronny James up for a three-pointer that bounced off the rim.

“We wanted that three to go in,” Davis said. “Bron threw it to him, and we wanted, obviously, for that to go in. But just looking at them checking in at the same time at the scorer’s table, getting like little chills. So we just, like, you see it in preseason, whatever. But we weren’t really at home. And to do it in front of this [home] crowd. So everybody standing up and take like, it was a special moment.”

First LeBron James Milestone in Lakers Uniform That Ended in Victory

What made the moment more special was it came on a win, the Lakers’ first NBA Opening Night win since 2016 and JJ Redick’s first official NBA win as head coach.

“And this is the first time we had a LeBron moment that was something huge and we won,” Davis said with a laugh, eliciting laughter from the reporters. “Every other thing we’ve always lost, so it kind of kills the moment. But it was a special moment for everybody.”

When LeBron James reached 40,000 career points last season, the Denver Nuggets spoiled the party with a 124-114 victory.

The Lakers also lost when LeBron James passed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time NBA scoring list.

LeBron James finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks.

The historic moment overshadowed Davis’ monster night.

Davis delivered 34 points, 16 rebounds and 3 blocks, all game highs, with 4 assists and 1 steal for a full line to lead the Lakers’ to the rousing victory.