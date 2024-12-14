Lakers’ Anthony Davis Offers Cryptic Response on LeBron James Absence

Stephen Curry 30 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis‘ 23-point and 11-rebound double-double game was not enough to lift the limping Los Angeles Lakers as they fell anew to the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-87 on Friday, December 13, on the road.

But the bigger story remains the continued absence of Lakers superstar LeBron James, which has been shrouded with mystery.

Before the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick answered with “No” without offering further details when reporters asked if he knew when James would rejoin the team. Redick earlier labeled the mysterious disappearance of James as an “excused absence” for “personal reasons” after he looked “gassed” on the Lakers’ four-game road trip.

Davis, who is James’ closest teammate, also was tight-lipped on the matter. He didn’t offer any update even when a reporter creatively asked about his co-star’s mysterious absence without directly asking the elephant in the room.

“I know LeBron’s been away from the team early this week [as] he’s dealing with the foot stuff, but this period — three games in two weeks basically — is a little bit of a reset. Have you spoken to him about the kind of tone that you guys as stakeholders need to set in this stretch, does it feel like an opportunity for you two specifically to kind of put your stamp on things?” the reporter asked Davis.

“I haven’t talked to him about any of that,” Davis nonchalantly replied after the Lakers’ second straight loss to the Timberwolves in 11 days.

The Lakers have now lost eight of their last 11 games, including four of their last five. They have split the last two games without James.

LeBron James Trade Speculations

James’ latest absence from the Lakers’ lineup has raised a few eyebrows as the team has usually labeled it as “x” injury or injury maintenance (load management). It is the first time that they used “personal reasons” and an “excused absence.”

While this ploy could be to avoid getting fined under the NBA’s Player Participation Policy, the league’s effort to curb load management, the timing also came after trade speculations began to dominate the TV chatter.

It all started when longtime NBA commentator and former sports columnist Michael Wilbon suggested on the December 7 episode of “NBA Today” that the Golden State Warriors should revisit their trade interest in James.

The Warriors were rebuffed last February at the trade deadline in their attempt to pair James and Stephen Curry.

But Wilbon’s ESPN colleague and James’ former teammate Kendrick Perkins backed up Wilbon’s suggestion by claiming the Lakers superstar camp won’t oppose a trade this time around.

“My sources tell me that if LeBron James at any point comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it,” said ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins on NBA Today. “It ain’t no holding him back.

“Last [season], Rick Paul stopped it [a trade to the Warriors]… When Golden State called asking about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. But if LeBron and Lakers get to this conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the way.”

Anthony Davis on Playing Without LeBron James

James, who will turn 40 on December 30, controls his own destiny as he has a no-trade clause and a $52.6 million player option for next season.

With James out for an extended period, Davis takes the mantle of leadership for the Lakers, whose injury-ravaged frontline has been further decimated with the 39-year-old’s absence.

“I got Christian [Koloko], Rui [Hachimura] and myself,” Davis told reporters. “Just got to figure it out. No matter who’s playing or who’s not, we got to figure it out with the five guys on the floor.”

They didn’t figure out against the formidable frontline of the Timberwolves featuring Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds.

Davis’ frontcourt partners did not step up.

Koloko didn’t attempt in 12 minutes, though he grabbed six rebounds. Hachimura struggled for nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.

The Lakers will next face the surging Memphis Grizzlies, who have won their last four games, on Sunday, December 15, at home with James’ status remains unclear.