Anthony Davis Drops Reaction to Lakers’ Walker Kessler Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of moves on Wednesday, including the acquisition of center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers traded their 2031 and 2033 first-round picks and first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 for Kessler.

It was a sign-and-trade, with the 24-year-old big man signing a four-year, $130 million deal. The Lakers now get a two-way center to pair with Luka Doncic for years to come.

Anthony Davis Reacts to Walker Kessler Trade

While Los Angeles Lakers fans rejoiced at the acquisition of a top center, one of LeBron James‘ close confidants in Cuffs The Legend called out the franchise. He mentioned how Anthony Davis was asking general manager Rob Pelinka to get a center for years so he could play power forward.

“Anthony Davis practically begged Rob Pelinka to get him a CENTER alongside him for YEARS… Rob didn’t budge,” Cuffs tweeted. “AD got back doored.. Bron lowkey got back doored.. and NOW he wanna be a competent GM now that the duo that won you a championship is gone.. you can’t make this sh*t up LOL 🐍”

Davis immediately reacted to Cuffs’ message with laughing emojis, which was the only natural reaction he could have since he’s no longer with the Lakers.

Here’s what Davis said back in late January 2025 about wanting to play power forward and urging the Lakers to get a center.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said, via ESPN’s Shams Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there.”

Fast forward to a few days later on February 2, Pelinka did make a trade but not for a center.

The Lakers sent Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in one of the most shocking deals in NBA history.

Anthony Davis Linked to Golden State Warriors

After an injury-plagued stint with the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis was traded to the Washington Wizards at last season’s deadline. Davis didn’t suit up for the Wizards as he recovered from a hand injury.

The one-time NBA champion is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked to the Golden State Warriors. With LeBron James also linked to the Warriors, Davis is reportedly being used as a pawn to convince the four-time MVP to team up with Steph Curry.

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However, Andscape’s Marc J. Spears revealed that the Wizards are not interested in trading Davis this offseason.

“The Washington Wizards are not interested in trading 10-time NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis and are not listening to trade offers for him, a source told @espn @andscape. Another NBA team exec says Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a huge fan of AD,” Spears tweeted.

The Wizards have a good core of veterans in Davis and Trae Young, as well as top prospects, such as this year’s No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and Will Riley.