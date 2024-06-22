Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Lakers Send Anthony Davis to Rival

The Los Angeles Lakers finally have a head coach with the news that JJ Redick has signed a four-year contract. Redick as a coach is mostly unknown considering he’s never down it and the NBA or college level.

If the Lakers feel like this is more a hire for the future of the team, it could be time to consider undergoing a rebuild. FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd pitched a trade that sends Anthony Davis to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and four first-round picks.

“This roster … is not built for JJ Redick,” Cowherd said during the June 21 episode of “The Herd.” “What is an organization with a ton of draft capital [and] a bunch of good young players? The Lakers have nobody in their prime except [Anthony Davis], and it’s a late prime. The Lakers need shooters [and] wing defenders. … The Lakers have a huge hole.

“Think about Oklahoma City [and] skinny Chet Holmgren. They don’t have enough girth to face a Nikola Jokić or a Karl-Anthony Towns. … They’re not good enough on the glass. … They need a big. They have a ton of draft picks. They also have a surplus of good young players, and you’re not winning championships with a bunch of good young players. … To build a roster and give JJ Redick a chance, Anthony Davis with Chet Holmgren, [Luguentz Dort] and [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is immediately — along with Boston and Denver — a favorite to win the title. That is a great team.”

Thunder: receive: Anthony Davis Lakers receive: Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, 4 First-Round Picks@ColinCowherd explains his blockbuster trade proposal pic.twitter.com/2a8wLDOD3d — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 21, 2024

Would This Trade Make Sense for Los Angeles Lakers?

Moving on from Davis would be a major signal to the rest of the NBA that the Lakers are rebuilding, especially with this trade. This deal would be all about the future. Williams and Wallace are both under 24 and are emerging young players. Four first-round picks would set the team up well for the future.

However, it might still be too early to give up on winning. The Lakers were in the Western Conference Finals just a year ago. Davis is playing at a very high level and only missed six games last season. It will be difficult for the Lakers to get adequate value for Davis.

Los Angeles Lakers Should Build Around Anthony Davis

It’s not easy to get generational players on a roster. Davis has had some injury issues in his career but he’s still only 31 and is one of the 75 greatest players ever. Trading him for a bunch of draft picks would be a huge risk.

The Lakers would be wiser to build around Davis. LeBron James is still playing at a high level but he’s going to turn 40 during the season. Everything Los Angeles does going forward should be about what’s best for Davis.

The Lakers haven’t proven that they can be patient and build through the draft. There’s also the fact that they don’t own their first-round pick next year. There’s no sense in bottoming out just to have the New Orleans Pelicans use your lottery pick. If the Lakers were going to rebuild, it’s more likely they would start the process next offseason.