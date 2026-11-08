Anthony Davis Wants Lakers Reunion Amidst Contract Drama

The Los Angeles Lakers experienced great success of winning the 2020 NBA Championship with Anthony Davis, but it appears that he wants more time there. A title was won thanks to the duo of Davis and LeBron James thriving together. However, the partnership ended when the Dallas Mavericks offered the Lakers a trade to land Luka Doncic in exchange for Davis and young prospect Max Christie.

ESPN Los Angeles’ radio show of Sedano and Kap revealed the following about Davis wanting to return:

“They (fellow reporters) don’t realize I’m listening and I’m hearing what they’re saying,” Kaplan said. “[One of them said], ‘I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers.’… I think they’re credentialed. I think they know what they’re talking about. They assume I have no idea. But Windy, could Anthony Davis… We always talk about another big man for the Lakers.”

Davis’ future is in doubt due to his current contract with the Washington Wizards ending after this season. Washington acquired Davis from the Mavericks last season as part of a plan to improve the roster with him and Trae Young. The Wizards have yet to convince Davis to sign an extension, and it appears that both sides are too far apart on financial figures.

Can The Lakers Add Anthony Davis?

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst was on the Sedano and Kap Show to answer questions about this rumor. Windhorst did not shut down Davis’ interest, but he made it clear that it would be nearly impossible for the Lakers to add him after extending Austin Reaves.

“Very unlikely,” Windhorst said. “The Wizards basically said, ‘We want to see Anthony Davis play 20 to 30 games, see how he fits with our group, and then we’re going to revisit about whether we want to give him a contract extension.’ Obviously, if they give him a contract extension, he agrees to it, he’s not being traded. If he doesn’t get a contract extension, then I think you’re going to see his name out there on the trade market. But here’s the thing. The Lakers just don’t have much high-value things, forget about Anthony Davis, just for any star player. They just don’t have much to trade. They’ve traded all of their picks, for the most part.”

Unfortunately, the Lakers have minimal ways to add stars to the roster after adding Reaves’ new contract and trading to extend Walker Kessler. Davis would have to take a huge pay cut in free agency since a trade is almost impossible to work out.

Why Anthony Davis Wants Lakers Reunion

Davis has already made questionable comments about the Wizards when it comes to their recent history of losing. Happiness with the Lakers situation saw Davis loving living in Los Angeles after getting traded there by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis also sees an easy basketball fit of playing alongside an anchor of the offense like Doncic and a center like Kessler. History has shown that Davis prefers to play the power forward position with another big next to him. Alex Sarr is currently filling that role in Washington, but Davis’ long-term future there remains unlikely.