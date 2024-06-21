Austin Reaves’ Agent Has Strong Reaction on Lakers’ Coaching Hire

Austin Reaves‘ agent Aaron Reilley was ecstatic when the Los Angeles Lakers officially named JJ Redick as the team’s new head coach, replacing Darvin Ham.

“This coach is about to show a different part of Austin’s game [that] none have you seen. Kept receipts on all that third superstar [expletive]. Great hire for LA – going to be a big year next season,” Reilley posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Reilley’s strong reaction was accompanied by a snippet of past Redick’s interview with Reaves discussing the Lakers guard’s feistiness and defiant attitude towards players who are dismissing him as just a “white boy” which resonated with the 15-year NBA veteran.

Reaves is coming off another strong season, averaging career highs across the board: 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes. He will enter the second season of a four-year, $53 million contract he signed last summer, which is considered one of the best-value deals in the NBA today.

JJ Redick Checks a Lot of Boxes

Reilley is confident Redick can elevate Reaves into becoming the Lakers’ third superstar behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers, particularly the team’s vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, were sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a recent former player and a successful broadcast and digital media personality, Redick already has established a strong rapport with the Lakers stars in his past interviews with them. He has also collaborated with James in hosting the “Mind the Game” podcast which delved into the X’s and O’s of the game and waxed poetic about today’s players.

Aside from maximizing the remaining years of James, the Lakers wanted a coach who could grow with the team and develop their young players such as Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie.

The Lakers, and also Reaves’ agent, strongly believe they got him in Redick.

According to The Athletic, Redick is signing a four-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $8 million per season. It was a far cry from what the Lakers have offered to back-to-back national champion coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies.

Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer to return to the Huskies for a chance at a historic three-peat.

JJ Redick’s Vision for Lakers

Redick, who beat former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego for the job, impressed the Lakers with his vision, according to The Athletic.

“He explained his decision-making process when it comes to strategy, how the analysis and empirical evidence would always guide his choices rather than preconceived notions or outdated beliefs. Redick described a system molded around this roster, focusing on elevating Anthony Davis’ involvement, particularly late in games, and alleviating the constant ballhandling duties on James by utilizing him more off the ball. Keeping James, who turns 40 in December, fresh down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs will be critical,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha wrote.

Redick has no prior head coaching experience in the college or pro level but he has enjoyed a 15-year NBA career and a four-year collegiate career under legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.