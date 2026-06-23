Lakers’ Austin Reaves Path Clears After Blockbuster NBA Trade

If there was a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers and their ability to re-sign star guard Austin Reaves in free agency this summer, it was supposedly the Brooklyn Nets. And maybe, after more machinations, the Nets will still make Reaves an offer in the range of what The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported last week–four years and $178 million. But after a major trade on Monday night, the Nets have sapped much of their financial flexibility this summer, agreeing to send out center Nic Claxton in a deal that brought back Julius Randle in a cap-clearing trade for the Timberwolves.

The Bulls will take on Claxton, absorbing him into their salary-cap space and rolling back Chicago’s ability to make a free-agent splash, too.

The full deal, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania: “Just in: Minnesota is sending Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade that sends Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. The Timberwolves will acquire Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick for Randle and No. 28.”

Lakers Have Little Competition for Austin Reaves in Free Agency

Why is this significant for the Lakers? Well, it could prove to be a double-win. Remember, the Bulls, Nets and Lakers entered this month as the only teams with significant cap space, which meant that Chicago was a threat to make a bid for Jazz center Walker Kessler and the Nets were “planning” on making the Reaves bid.

Now, though, the Bulls have seen their cap space brought down to about $32 million with the addition of Claxton, and the Nets are down to a bit more than $35 million. Kessler was always going to be a longshot, but the Bulls now have a center and will be turning their cap space elsewhere.

And for all the talk of that $178 million offer the Nets were going to give Reaves? Scratch that off the list, too. The best the Nets can do now is four years and about $140 million, which the Lakers would easily surpass.

Busy Summer Still Looming

The Lakers do, though, have a considerable challenge ahead of them to re-sign the players they would like to bring back this summer. That starts with Reaves, and at the very least, the competition to give him his next contract has all but gone. The Wolves do have room that was created by offloading Randle’s contract, but they don’t have space space to sign Reaves, and their focus will be on keeping Ayo Donsunmu in free agency.

But the Lakers are also talking about a new deal with LeBron James, whose free-agency options are also limited. The lakers are said to want James back, but only on a reasonable contract that will allow them to still bring in more reinforcements.

Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard are free agents, too, and their return is uncertain. The Lakers are likely to bring back backup center Jaxson Hayes. Two players with their own contract options–Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton–have not informed the team of their intentions yet.