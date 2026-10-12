Austin Reaves Calls Out Luka Doncic, Reveals Worrying Lakers Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers committed to the star backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves this summer, despite some big concerns about how the two guards will work together moving forward.

The two are expected to be the lead ball-handlers for the Lakers this season, even though turnovers given up by both were a big issue last season and through the team’s preseason campaign.

However, just before the start of the 2026-27 NBA regular season, Reaves understands one big issue and revealed how both he and Doncic can fix what often ends up being a contributing factor to some late-game concerns for the team.

Austin Reaves Sends Honest Message To Luka Doncic, Reveals Lakers Turnover Issue

Speaking to reporters after a recent Lakers’ practice, Reaves said he understands turnovers between him and Doncic have been an issue, and knows that’s something that needs to be fixed up soon.

“I’m pretty sure JJ [Redick] said we’ve had 20 or more turnovers in every game,” Reaves said. “Me and Luka probably are the main catalyst for those. So, clean those up, clean some stuff up defensively. But I think kind of going into the preseason, stuff was let’s really dial up our intensity, and then you can kind of rein that back into more of a system when we have to, but the main focus is just to play hard.”

Reaves is right. The Lakers have combined for 67 turnovers through their first three preseason games, many of which have come from the star guard tandem.

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However, this is a new roster for Los Angeles, and preseason is the time to get everyone used to playing together and understand how each new guy works on the court.

Still, turnovers are often the downfall of many young title-hopeful rosters, like this Lakers group. Overall team defense remains a concern, but holding onto the ball and making smart decisions on offense will at least give the Purple and Gold a chance to compete with some of the other top teams around the league.

“We’ve had a little bit of defensive mix-ups,” Reaves continued. “I think just from honestly playing too hard. So just cleaning those up, cleaning the turnovers up, and being organized offensively.”

The statistics both last year and through preseason show the Lakers need to clean up the turnover issue, but like so many other concerns, Reaves addressing it in the ramp-up to the regular season is likely better than if the team got off to a poor start.

LA Still In Line To See Star Duo Succeed

Despite what Reaves said, which could be a cause for concern as the Lakers’ star duo might have a glaring hole heading into the regular season, having the two players locked down and under contract is good news for the Los Angeles franchise.

The team signed Reaves to a new four-year deal this summer, and they were always going to do whatever it took to keep him alongside Doncic.

“Austin’s relentless pursuit of improvement, fierce competitiveness and commitment to winning have made him an integral part of our organization,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “From the moment he joined the Lakers, Austin has embodied the work ethic and selfless approach that define our culture. We’re thrilled to continue building with him as a cornerstone of our team as we pursue our championship goals.”

Reaves is coming off the best season of his career, and though he and Doncic didn’t share the court as much as the Lakers might have hoped last season, the two are very close and have sung each other’s praises throughout the offseason.

“He’s one of my best friends on the planet. (I) talk to him almost every day,” Reaves said of Doncic.

“There’s good chemistry with each other,” Lakers head coach Redick said about the two. “I think it’s just the natural way they like each other. They like playing together. I think having them together means there are automatically two ballhandlers on the court. I think that’s like an underrated part of the NBA now.”

So, despite the early turnover and defensive concerns, the Lakers are still set up for success with a star duo who like each other. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s something a lot of other teams don’t have, and something the franchise should be happy about, especially considering the media scrutiny on the team.