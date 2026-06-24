NBA World Erupts After Lakers Give Austin Reaves $185 Million

Austin Reaves has spent his entire NBA career proving doubters wrong.

The latest challenge may be convincing the basketball world that he’s worth $185 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract with Reaves, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania on Wednesday, securing one of the franchise’s most important building blocks and making the 27-year-old the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history.

The deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season. Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option to sign the new agreement after what was widely considered the best season of his career.

Almost immediately, the news ignited one of the most polarizing debates of the NBA offseason.

Lakers Lock Up Homegrown Star

According to Charania, Reaves was expected to attract significant interest from multiple teams in free agency, including the Detroit Pistons, with several franchises prepared to pursue him at or near maximum salary levels.

That reality left the Lakers with little interest in allowing negotiations to reach the open market.

“Reaves was expected to receive free-agent interest from multiple teams — such as Detroit — on maximum-level salary,” Charania reported.

For the Lakers, the contract represents a reward for one of the organization’s greatest player-development success stories.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021, Reaves entered the league on a two-way contract and gradually developed into one of the NBA’s most efficient offensive guards.

Injuries limited Reaves to 51 regular-season games in 2025-26, but when he was on the floor, he looked every bit like a player headed for a massive payday. He averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game while emerging as Luka Dončić’s most reliable offensive running mate.

Four years later, Reaves has gone from undrafted free agent to one of the faces of the Lakers franchise and the owner of the richest contract ever awarded to an undrafted player.

NBA Fans Split on Massive Payday

The reaction across social media was swift and divided.

Supporters viewed the deal as a deserved reward for a player who has consistently exceeded expectations.

“Deserved,” several fans wrote in response to Charania’s report.

Others celebrated Reaves’ remarkable journey from undrafted free agent to maximum-contract player, calling it one of the league’s best success stories.

One popular basketball account described the signing as a “no-brainer,” citing Reaves’ production and chemistry with Dončić.

But criticism quickly followed.

Many fans questioned whether Reaves belongs in the same financial tier as traditional max-contract superstars.

“Overpaid.”

“Awful contract.”

“Biggest overpay of all time.”

Those were among the most common responses as reactions flooded social media.

One fan questioned why the Lakers offered the full maximum despite what he perceived as limited competition, while another called the move a sign that Los Angeles would struggle to build a championship-caliber roster around Dončić.

Lakers Backcourt Defense Concerns Dominate Conversation

The biggest concern centered on defense.

Numerous critics pointed to the prospect of a Dončić-Reaves starting backcourt, arguing that pairing two offense-first guards could create problems against elite playoff opponents.

“No chips for the Luka era,” one fan posted. “You can’t have him and AR as your starting backcourt if you want to compete for championships.”

Another fan wrote that paying nearly $46 million annually to a player viewed as a defensive liability could ultimately limit the Lakers’ championship ceiling.

Others questioned the long-term wisdom of committing max-level money to a player who has never been selected to an All-Star team.

The criticism reflects a debate that has followed Reaves throughout his career: whether he is simply a productive complementary player or a legitimate star worthy of franchise-cornerstone money.

Lakers Make Their Choice

Whether critics agree or not, the Lakers have made their decision.

The organization clearly believes Reaves is worth building around alongside Dončić and views him as a foundational piece of its future.

The reaction may be divided today.

But after rising from an undrafted prospect to a two-way contract, then to a starter and now a max-contract player, Reaves has built a career on proving people wrong.

The Lakers are betting he’ll do it again.