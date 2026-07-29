Austin Reaves Defends DeAndre Ayton Against Lakers Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers have made major roster changes from a noteworthy NBA offseason to see many new names coming in and former rotation players from last season leaving. DeAndre Ayton is one of the names gone after he was traded to the Washington Wizards. One inconsistent season in Los Angeles led to Lakers fans losing faith in Ayton and celebrating his departure. Former teammate Austin Reaves dislikes that and stood up for the big man.

Reaves defended Ayton during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast:

“A lot of people talk s*** about DA, and kinda how he goes about the game, but when he was in a good headspace for us last year, he was top-10 big in the league. It’s just trying to manage the ups and downs. Kinda was hard. But at the end of the day, he was a good dude. Good to be around.”

Reaves made sure to credit Ayton for his better performances with the team before the low moments became more synonymous with his season. The Lakers ended up choosing Walker Kessler via a sign and trade to be their center of the future. Ayton exercised his player option, but the franchise traded him and preferred Kevon Looney as a reserve center.

Why Lakers Didn’t Keep DeAndre Ayton

The center core of Ayton and Jaxson Hayes became a weak spot for the Lakers last season. Reaves and Luka Doncic made up a dynamic backcourt known for their elite offensive talent that helped the team always put up points when they were on the court.

LeBron James and even Rui Hachimura were trusted towards who helped the team thrive with frontcourt questions entering the season. Ayton was supposed to be a credible starting center, but there were just too many games where he disappeared or got played off the court.

A viral moment in the playoffs saw Lakers head coach JJ Redick telling a couple of assistants that he couldn’t play Ayton. The Lakers prioritized a young better starting center and a credible winning reserve. Ayton couldn’t be trusted on a Luka-led team that requires a great defender in the paint.

Can DeAndre Ayton Save His NBA Career?

Washington gives Ayton a fresh start, but he will enter the season as a bench player for the first time. The Wizards have both Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis as the starting big men to warrant Ayton coming off the bench behind far more important players.

Davis’ injury history could open up more minutes for Ayton if he misses any time. However, this team is all about Davis and Trae Young developing with their developing young stars to become a winning franchise after years of struggles.

Ayton must buy into his role and become a team player in whatever role the team asks of him. One more failed season could see his free agency going poorly next offseason. Reaves vouching for Ayton as a good teammate is a good sign, but he must deliver on the court this season to remain in the league.