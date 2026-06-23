New Austin Reaves Development Emerges for Lakers After NBA Blockbuster Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers may have quietly emerged as one of the biggest winners from a series of blockbuster transactions that reshaped the NBA landscape this week.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the market for Austin Reaves appears to have narrowed significantly following trades involving the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, potentially strengthening Los Angeles’ position in upcoming contract negotiations with its breakout guard.

“Three of the four biggest threats I’ll say to get Austin Reaves are basically off the board,” Buha said during a livestream reacting to Monday night’s trades.

The comments come as the Lakers prepare for what could become one of the most important contract negotiations of the offseason.

Nets’ Cap Space Takes Significant Hit

Much of the discussion centers on Brooklyn, long viewed as the biggest threat to lure Reaves away from Los Angeles.

The Nets had been widely linked to a potential max-level offer for Reaves, with reports suggesting Brooklyn could pursue the Lakers guard with a four-year contract worth as much as $178 million.

That possibility became more complicated Monday night.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Minnesota agreed to send Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick in the draft to Brooklyn in a three-team trade that sent center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

The Timberwolves acquired Brooklyn’s No. 33 pick as part of the deal.

Following the transaction, Spotrac’s salary cap expert Keith Smith projected Brooklyn’s available cap space at approximately $36.1 million, down from previous projections that had positioned the Nets as one of the league’s few teams capable of aggressively targeting top free agents.

Chicago also absorbed Claxton into its cap space, limiting the Bulls’ flexibility to pursue major free-agent additions.

Buha Believes Lakers Hold the Advantage

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Buha sees two possible explanations for the shrinking market.

The first — and the one he believes is most likely — is that Reaves and the Lakers have already established a framework for a future agreement.

“I think the first thing,” Buha said. “Austin, through his people, signaled to the Nets and the Hawks and all these other teams that Austin’s not available, he’s staying in LA now.”

The second possibility is that competing teams simply pivoted elsewhere, inadvertently reducing Reaves’ leverage. His potential max deal with the Lakers is projected at $239.3 million for five years.

“Either way, I think that’s a positive for LA,” Buha said.

Brooklyn technically remains a possibility.

Keith Smith later noted there remains a scenario in which the Nets could utilize additional cap space before finalizing the trade, preserving flexibility for other moves.

There is a world where the Nets use their $46M in available cap space BEFORE completing this trade. Nic Claxton's outgoing salary matches for Julius Randle's incoming salary. Lots of flexibility for Brooklyn. https://t.co/Ew9ZqEZdiJ — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 23, 2026

But the landscape appears far different than it did only a week ago.

Reaves Has Become Essential to Lakers’ Future

The Lakers have every reason to prioritize keeping Reaves.

The 27-year-old delivered the best season of his career in 2025-26, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds while emerging as one of the NBA’s most efficient offensive guards.

More importantly, Reaves developed immediate chemistry with Luka Doncic after the superstar arrived in Los Angeles.

That partnership quickly became one of the franchise’s biggest reasons for optimism moving forward.

Reaves holds a $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and is widely expected to decline it before free agency.

The Lakers can offer more years and more money than any rival team, giving them a natural advantage in negotiations.

What has changed is the level of outside competition.

For months, league observers anticipated a fierce bidding war for Reaves.

After a week of blockbuster trades and shifting salary-cap realities, that battle suddenly appears far less certain.

And for a Lakers franchise determined to build around Doncic, that may be the most significant offseason development yet.