NBA Executive Reveals Lakers’ Potential ‘Disaster’ Scenario This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers have several roster questions to address this offseason, but around the NBA, one priority stands above the rest.

Keep Austin Reaves.

As Reaves prepares to enter unrestricted free agency, league executives believe the Lakers cannot afford to lose one of the most important players on a roster built around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

That sentiment was made clear in a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Dan Woike, who spoke to a Western Conference executive about Reaves’ looming free agency.

“You can’t let a talent like that walk,” the executive said. “That would be a disaster.”

The warning arrives as multiple teams with significant cap flexibility are expected to pursue Reaves, setting up what could become one of the most closely watched free-agent negotiations of the summer.

Rival Teams Preparing Aggressive Pursuit

According to Woike, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to offer Reaves a full maximum contract when free agency opens.

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are also among the teams capable of creating cap space to make a serious run at the Lakers guard, while additional suitors could emerge in the coming weeks.

Based on current salary-cap projections, Los Angeles can offer Reaves a five-year deal worth approximately $239.3 million. Rival teams are limited to a projected four-year maximum contract worth roughly $177.4 million.

The Lakers will have an exclusive negotiating window beginning immediately after the NBA Finals and lasting through June 30, giving the franchise an opportunity to secure an agreement before outside bidding begins.

Despite the growing interest around the league, there have been indications that Reaves would prefer to remain in Los Angeles.

Reaves Has Publicly Hinted at Lakers Return

During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport in May, Reaves was asked whether he wanted to “run it back” with the Lakers.

His answer was immediate.

“Run it back,” Reaves replied.

When asked what players the Lakers should pursue during the offseason, Reaves suggested his own future remained the first order of business.

“I don’t know, I don’t get into all that,” Reaves said. “I’ve got to sign first … free agent.”

The comments aligned with reporting from Woike that Reaves enjoys his life in Los Angeles and has developed strong relationships with Doncic, James and head coach JJ Redick.

Why Reaves Is So Valuable to the Lakers

The concern inside league circles is not simply about losing a productive scorer.

Reaves has become one of the NBA’s most efficient secondary creators, a skill set that is particularly valuable next to a ball-dominant superstar such as Doncic.

A team source told Woike that concerns about defensive limitations in a Doncic-Reaves backcourt are overstated, while emphasizing Reaves’ growth as a leader inside the locker room.

League executives also question whether the Lakers would have any realistic avenue to replace his production if he leaves.

“The general belief around the NBA,” Woike wrote, “is that they can’t lose Reaves for nothing and wouldn’t have a clean pathway to a player who could so easily slot next to Doncic.”

Lakers Have Made Their Position Clear

Reaves has significantly outperformed the four-year, $53.8 million contract he signed in 2023 and is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option before June 29.

Even while dealing with injuries during the 2025-26 season, Reaves averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 games.

Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear after the season that retaining Reaves is a major organizational priority.

“He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker,” Pelinka said. “And we feel the same way. We want his odyssey to continue to unfold in the purple and gold.”

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For a Lakers team hoping to maximize its championship window around Doncic, Pelinka’s comments reflect a belief shared by executives across the league.

Letting Reaves walk away may not simply be a setback.

It could be the offseason disaster they cannot afford.