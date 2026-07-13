Lakers’ Austin Reaves Gets Real on Relationship with Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big decisions this offseason as the front office shapes the future of the franchise. Perhaps the biggest move of the bunch to this point saw the team hand Austin Reaves a four-year, $185 million contract ahead of free agency, meaning he will partner alongside Luka Doncic in L.A.’s backcourt for years to come.

While the Lakers made a push to re-sign LeBron James in free agency, they ultimately are moving forward with Reaves and Doncic leading the way. At times, this duo looked better last season than when James was on the court alongside them, and when speaking about Doncic, Reaves made it clear that he’s excited to continue playing with him.

Austin Reaves Gushes Over Luka Doncic

When the Lakers acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2024-25 campaign, the expectation was that he would partner alongside James and lead the team to a championship. Instead, Reaves continued turning himself into a star, and he became Doncic’s partner-in-crime, rather than James.

In 51 games last season, Reaves averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field. When James was forced to miss time, and it was just him and Doncic leading the way, you can make an argument that that is when the Lakers’ offense was at its best last season.

Now, we will get a chance to see what Doncic and Reaves are capable of, with Walker Kessler also set to factor into the mix after he was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. While Reaves is sad to see James depart in free agency, it sounds like he is thrilled to lead the Lakers with Doncic in the 2026-27 campaign and beyond.

“He’s one of my best friends on this planet,” Reaves said of Doncic when speaking to reporters. “I talk to him almost every single day. He sends me videos of his golf swing and asks me what he can do to get better and I tell him I’m not a coach.”

Lakers Have High Expectations for Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, and Reaves has become the perfect complement alongside him. The undrafted star doesn’t always need the ball in his hands in order to succeed, which is great, because Doncic is one of the best passers in the league. However, Reaves can do a little bit of everything, as he can create shots for himself off the dribble and find looks for his teammates as a secondary playmaker.

The upside this duo possesses is tantalizing, and it will be fascinating to see what they can accomplish with a legitimate paint presence in Kessler. Los Angeles still has some work to do when it comes to rounding out its roster, but with Reaves and Doncic leading the way, it feels like the sky’s the limit for this group.