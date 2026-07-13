Austin Reaves Gives Honest Reaction to LeBron James Leaving the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have LeBron James on the roster for the first time in eight seasons. He has decided to move on and play elsewhere. He has yet to decide where he will sign, and there is no timetable for him to do so.

Austin Reaves decided to stay in LA after becoming a free agent. He signed a max contract that will pay him $184.7 million over four years. He, along with Luka Doncic, is part of the core that will carry the Lakers into the future. However, he played his entire career with James as his teammate.

In his first comments since James decided to leave, Reaves got honest about his feelings about that decision.

Austin Reaves Gets Honest About LeBron James Leaving the Lakers

While speaking to the media, Reaves revealed what his honest reaction was to the news that James was leaving Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if I’ve honestly processed it yet. I was kind of thinking about it last night when I got here. Starting a season without him on the team is going to be different for me. That’s kind of all I’ve ever known. Him being around, joking around, like he’s 15. That’s his decision, and like I said in Tahoe and anytime I’ve talked about it, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for him.”

Reaves has played his entire career with James. James has almost been like a big brother to Reaves, and now Los Angeles has to figure out how to navigate the future without him. Reaves and Doncic are now part of the plan for the next half of this decade, while James is not.

James certainly helped Reaves when it comes to his offense. James is one of the best passers in the history of the NBA, so he was able to give the ball to Reaves in the best possible spots so that he could have open shots. Now, it will be up to Doncic to do that.

Los Angeles was Ready to Move on From LeBron James

Based on the way that the Lakers went on a spending spree as soon as James let them know he was leaving, it was pretty clear they were ready to move on. It was time for them to plan for the future. How that future goes will now largely be dictated by Walker Kessler.

The trade to bring Kessler in, along with his subsequent extension, is a massive amount of resources to dump into one player. Kessler has injury concerns that need to be alleviated. He has played in just 63 games in the past two years. He has never played 75 games in a season.

How he pairs with Doncic and Reaves will largely dictate how successful they are in the post-James era. James can still win a title somewhere else.