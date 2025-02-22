Austin Reaves Has a Message for Lakers’ LeBron James Critics

On Thursday, Feb. 20, LeBron James dropped 40 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. It was the second time in five games the veteran had reached the impressive scoring tally as he continues to defy the aging process.

During a postgame news conference, Austin Reaves discussed LeBron’s longevity, noting how the superstar forward has nothing left to prove in his career.

“He really don’t have anything else to prove, and if people say he does then they’re Jordan fans,” Reaves said. “It’s very impressive, just to see his routine…He never stops, which is very aggressive…Shout out to him, pretty good player.”

Reaves’ comments will likely generate a laugh from NBA fans around the world. For the majority of LeBron’s career, he’s been in a battle for dominance against the legend of Michael Jordan. In truth, that debate will rage on for decades, as neither side will concede defeat.

LeBron, 40, is having another monster season for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 50 games this season, he’s averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. Furthermore, he’s still eating up a significant amount of playing time, spending an average of 34.6 minutes on the court.

Lakers Head Coach Credits LeBron’s Approach

When addressing the media following the Lakers win over Portland, JJ Redick praised how hard LeBron plays when on the floor.

“There’s actually only one cheat code in the NBA, and that’s playing hard,” Redick said. “If you play hard every night, you have a chance to win. If you don’t play hard every night, you’re probably going to lose.”

Redick’s comments were in relation to LeBron’s strong showing and his relentless approach to the game. Furthermore, the Lakers head coach was likely sending a message to the rest of his roster as he looks to build on the team’s recent good performances ahead of a potential postseason run.

Lakers’ LeBron James Plays Hard in Every Game

LeBron also shared his thoughts on the value of playing hard during games, noting how he believes it’s the only way to achieve success in the NBA.

“That’s the best way to play in this league,” James said. “The best way to compete in this league is to play hard. You can get through a lot of games if you’re able to just play hard. You’re able to cover up for a lot of mistakes. We had 24 turnovers for 31 points. I had half of those. … It definitely makes up for it when you’re able to cover for one other and you’re able to play hard. It’s going to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

Considering the amount of success LeBron has enjoyed in the league, ranging from four championships to four MVP awards, his teammates would be wise to listen to his thought process. After all, talent can only get you so far. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will undoubtedly be hoping LeBron’s professional approach can rub off on Luka Doncic in the coming years.

As sooner or later, LeBron will hand the keys of the franchise over to Doncic, and the Lakers must trust that his off-court approach has evolved by the time that happens.