Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Latest on Austin Reaves Injury Ahead of Suns Game

The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news about Austin Reaves on Friday, two days after their starting guard limped off the court in Milwaukee.

Reaves will not need additional imaging on his injured left heel, coach JJ Redick told reporters following practice. The Lakers have diagnosed the injury as a bruise and will evaluate him daily ahead of Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

“AR, based on his physical evaluation and how he was feeling yesterday, we opted against imaging,” Redick said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“He’ll be day-to-day.”

The Austin Reaves injury update offers some relief after Wednesday’s 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks left the Lakers dealing with three injury scares.

Reaves, Luka Dončić and Collin Sexton all exited the game, raising questions about their availability as Los Angeles tries to extend its seven-game winning streak.

Austin Reaves Injury Update Brings Relief to Lakers

Reaves injured his left heel early in the third quarter against Milwaukee after landing awkwardly following a missed fast-break dunk.

He initially stayed in the game but later asked to be substituted with 5:20 remaining in the quarter.

Reaves limped toward the locker room and did not return.

Redick said afterward that X-rays were negative and ruled out concerns about an Achilles injury.

The Lakers initially expected Reaves to undergo additional imaging upon returning to Los Angeles.

However, his medical evaluation Thursday convinced the team that further testing wasn’t necessary.

Redick confirmed Friday that Reaves suffered a bruised heel.

The 28-year-old finished Wednesday’s victory with 18 points, five assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

He has emerged as one of the Lakers’ most important offensive players, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season.

His scoring and playmaking have helped Los Angeles build an 11-2 record.

Although Reaves’ diagnosis is encouraging, his availability Sunday remains uncertain.

The Lakers plan to provide another update when their official injury report comes out Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

JJ Redick Provides Updates on Luka Dončić, Collin Sexton

Redick also delivered positive news regarding Dončić, who briefly left Wednesday’s game after tweaking his ankle.

“Luka is fine,” Redick said. “I think the expectation would be he’s available.”

Dončić finished the Milwaukee victory with 32 points, five rebounds and five assists before exiting late in the fourth quarter.

Sexton, meanwhile, remains day-to-day after suffering a cut that required stitches.

Redick said the Lakers ruled out a concussion, although the veteran guard’s availability remains uncertain.

Quentin Grimes also made progress in his recovery, participating in the live portion of Friday’s “Stay Ready” scrimmage.

For the Lakers, the injury updates offered some reassurance after a victory that threatened to leave their backcourt shorthanded.

Los Angeles has three days between games, giving Reaves additional time to recover before facing Phoenix.

But unlike Dončić, whose availability Redick expects, Reaves remains a question mark.

His status on Saturday’s injury report should provide a clearer indication of whether the Lakers will have their second-leading scorer available Sunday.