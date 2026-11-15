Lakers Get Bad News on Austin Reaves Ahead of Suns Showdown

The Los Angeles Lakers will have to protect their seven-game winning streak without one of their most important players.

Austin Reaves has been ruled out of Sunday’s road game against the Phoenix Suns because of a bruised left heel, according to the Lakers’ injury report released Saturday.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed the decision, which came one day after coach JJ Redick described the injury as minor and listed Reaves as day to day.

The Austin Reaves injury update comes at an unfortunate time for Los Angeles, which owns the NBA’s best record at 11-2 and has won seven consecutive games.

Reaves has emerged as a dependable scoring partner for Luka Doncic, averaging 24.7 points per game while helping the Lakers establish one of the league’s most productive offenses.

Now, Redick must adjust his rotation before Sunday’s 4 p.m. ET matchup in Phoenix.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out After Encouraging Injury Update

Reaves injured his left heel during Wednesday’s 123-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 28-year-old guard landed awkwardly after a contested dunk attempt early in the third quarter. He initially remained in the game but eventually asked to be substituted after experiencing further discomfort.

Reaves finished with 18 points, five assists and three steals before departing.

Initial X-rays came back negative, ruling out an apparent fracture.

The Lakers also determined that additional imaging wasn’t necessary after evaluating Reaves upon returning to Los Angeles.

“AR, based on his physical evaluation and how he was feeling yesterday, we opted against imaging,” Redick said Friday, according to McMenamin.

“He’ll be day-to-day.”

Redick expressed optimism about the injury, suggesting the Lakers had avoided a more serious setback.

However, Reaves did not participate in Saturday’s practice.

The team subsequently ruled him out against Phoenix, giving him additional recovery time before Los Angeles returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Lakers Face Suns With More Injury Concerns

Reaves isn’t the only Lakers player dealing with an injury.

Collin Sexton is questionable because of a right orbital laceration suffered during Wednesday’s victory over Milwaukee.

Sexton required stitches after colliding with Bucks guard Ryan Rollins in the fourth quarter.

Although the Lakers ruled out a concussion, the veteran guard remains on the injury report.

Bronny James is also questionable because of an illness, while rookie Adou Thiero carries the same designation because of a left ankle sprain.

Cameron Carr has been ruled out with an illness.

One encouraging development involves Doncic, who appeared to injure his right ankle late against Milwaukee.

Redick said Friday that Doncic was fine and expected to play Sunday.

The Slovenian star leads the NBA in scoring at 38.6 points per game while averaging 7.6 assists.

Without Reaves, Doncic will shoulder an even greater offensive burden.

Quentin Grimes, who has been recovering from a sprained finger, could see additional minutes alongside Ziaire Williams. Sexton would also be an option if cleared to play.

The Lakers have averaged 122.2 points through their first 13 games, ranking among the NBA’s most explosive offensive teams.

But maintaining that production without Reaves will present a different challenge.

Los Angeles has built considerable momentum during its seven-game winning streak.

Sunday’s matchup will test whether the Lakers can sustain it while giving their second-leading scorer time to recover.