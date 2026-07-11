Austin Reaves Reveals What Lakers Told Him After LeBron James Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially entered the post-LeBron James era, but Austin Reaves believes the franchise has already laid the foundation for sustained success around Luka Dončić.

Reaves revealed that Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, head coach JJ Redick and Dončić outlined the organization’s long-term vision before he agreed to a four-year, $185 million maximum contract.

“I had a lot of talks with Rob,” Reaves said during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. “I’m really close with Luka and JJ as well.

“We’re building something that can be sustainable, not just now but for the future.”

Reaves’ new deal includes a player option worth approximately $51.2 million for the 2029-30 season. The contract makes him the highest-paid undrafted player in NBA history and secures one of the Lakers’ primary building blocks for most of the decade.

Lakers Building Around Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves

James’ departure formally shifted the Lakers’ timeline toward Dončić, who is expected to become the unquestioned centerpiece of the franchise.

Reaves indicated that the Lakers are not treating the transition as a traditional rebuild. Instead, their plan is to remain competitive immediately while constructing a roster capable of growing alongside Dončić and Reaves.

“We want to have success now and five, six or seven years down the road,” Reaves said.

The Lakers have already begun reshaping the roster around their two premier ballhandlers. They added center Walker Kessler, guards Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton, forward Sandro Mamukelashvili and veteran big man Kevon Looney during an aggressive offseason overhaul.

Pelinka had foreshadowed that approach after the 2025-26 season, identifying Dončić and Reaves as the Lakers’ two “premier pick-and-roll guards” while discussing the type of frontcourt pieces the team wanted to place around them.

Reaves Embraces Leadership Role With Young Lakers

Reaves also pointed to the Lakers’ dramatic youth movement as evidence that the organization is planning beyond the upcoming season.

“I saw something the other day that I’m the oldest guy on the team, and I’m 28,” Reaves said. “That’s actually crazy to me.”

The comment reflected how quickly Reaves’ role has changed.

He entered the NBA as an undrafted two-way player in 2021 and spent his rookie season surrounded by accomplished veterans, including James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

Five years later, Reaves is one of the Lakers’ highest-paid players and a central figure in their plans.

The 28-year-old is coming off the most productive season of his career. He averaged career highs of 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 51 appearances despite dealing with calf and oblique injuries.

His emergence helped convince the Lakers that a Dončić-Reaves backcourt could remain the foundation of their offense after James’ exit.

Reaves Never Wanted to Leave L.A.

The Lakers were able to negotiate with Reaves before rival teams could contact him when free agency opened. That advantage prevented one of the summer’s most coveted players from seriously testing the market.

“It was good that the Lakers had that opportunity to get something done so I didn’t actually have to hit the market,” Reaves said.

Reaves added that his family encouraged him to choose the situation that made him happiest rather than chase another destination.

“I love L.A.,” Reaves said. “It’s like a home away from home for me. I’ve been there for five years, and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”

After building the previous era around James, the Lakers have now committed to a younger core led by Dončić and Reaves.

According to Reaves, the organization’s ambition has not changed. The Lakers still expect to compete now, but their new plan is designed to keep them in contention long after the immediate post-LeBron transition.