Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Predicted to Receive Massive Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of decisions they have to make this offseason. After being swept out of the playoffs by the Thunder, they have to figure out a way to improve. This summer will have LA make big decisions on key figures.

Perhaps the biggest player they have to make a decision on is Austin Reaves. Reaves is a key figure in their offense and someone they want to bring back. It’s almost certain that Reaves will opt out of his contract, so he will become a free agent this offseason.

That would make him an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with anyone. Bleacher Report thinks that Reaves is going to make a massive amount of money.

Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Projected for $168 Million Contract

According to Bleacher Report, Reaves is expected to garner a $168 million contract over five years. He is eligible for more, but the teams with a massive amount of cap space aren’t exactly the best teams in the league. Reaves is going to try to maximize his value while still getting a shot to win.

The Lakers bringing him back is their top priority over the summer. Luka Doncic has already mentioned that he does not want to hear Reaves’ name in trade rumors. He clearly wants him back next to him in the starting lineup for years to come.

Signing Reaves to a massive contract extension could preclude them from bringing LeBron James back. With James already at 41 years old, that’s a trade-off they are likely willing to make. Los Angeles has bigger needs in the frontcourt that they need to address, anyway.

Improving the center spot is something Los Angeles will look at. Re-signing Rui Hachimura after his hot-shooting playoffs should be something they look to do, as well. All of that comes after they satisfy Reaves in whatever contract demands he is looking to hit.

Los Angeles Will Have Competition for Reaves

If Reaves just wants to make as much money as possible, the competition for him will be steep. Both the Bulls and the Nets will have a ton of room to make a run at Reaves. The Nets are a team that is motivated to make a move for a good offensive player, as they are trying to become more relevant.

However, Reaves loves Los Angeles. The Lakers are projected to have the second-most cap space in the NBA. Those two factors combined make it likely that Reaves will be back with the Lakers next season. The goal is for LA to find enough impact players to fill in around Reaves and Doncic.

There is also a chance that the Lakers try to make a big trade to help fill some of this cap space, which can never be counted out with a team like Los Angeles.