Austin Reaves Reveals First Text To LeBron After Leaving Lakers

The close relationship formed between LeBron James and Austin Reaves made it a bittersweet offseason for the latter. Reaves got his dream scenario of a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on a max contract. However, the negative side played out when he learned that he would not be teaming with LeBron anymore.

Reaves revealed his first text message to James about his departure, via the New York Post:

“I texted him and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it. I don’t have enough time to explain how much he means to me and my career and what he’s done for me. There’s nothing but love and respect. And when he comes to LA, I need to see him out on the golf course. Maybe play a couple of holes or something.”

Reaves joked about LeBron ruining his fun golf day by announcing he’d be leaving the Lakers for another team this summer. The two developed a close relationship as the two most tenured players on the Lakers roster this past season. Reaves will enter his first NBA season without having James on the same roster to provide advice and leadership.

How LeBron James Helped Austin Reaves’ Career

Reaves was drafted by the Lakers one year after they won the 2020 NBA Championship behind LeBron and Anthony Davis. James went out of his way to vouch for Reaves after seeing his potential in practice. Reaves received more playing time and often played his best in the early years getting passes from LeBron.

The two developed strong chemistry over their five seasons playing together. Reaves has talked about how much James means to his career. There is a fair chance that Reaves never reaches this level of scoring a max contract if LeBron didn’t believe in him.

The Lakers eventually started to see what James did and eventually made him a starter. Last season was the biggest step forward of Reaves putting up great stats, especially when LeBron and Luka Doncic missed time due to injury. Reaves is now good enough to deliver strong results regardless of who is on the court with him.

Austin Reaves Revealed He’ll Stay Close With LeBron

The quote from Reaves confirmed that he wants to remain friends with James, no matter if they are on the same team or not. Reaves even joked about already planning golf outings with LeBron since both love the golf course.

James has a reputation for mentoring some other players around the league, despite not being on the same roster. Rich Paul has named Tyrese Maxey and Darius Garland as two of his clients to benefit from LeBron’s mentorship and advice when they need it.

Reaves is likely going to remain close to James in this regard as another young star influenced by the legend. The Lakers will never get to see Reaves and LeBron team up again for their team, but the two will remain friends for many years unless something drastically changes.