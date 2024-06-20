Lakers’ Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Fans: ‘I’m Not Going to Detroit’

With trade winds circling the Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves is a name to watch as a potential centerpiece in any deal. But he isn’t interested in going to the Detroit Pistons.

Or at least, so says the young phenom.

Austin Reaves was playing in a golf tournament recently and a fan told him “We need you on the Pistons, Austin”. Reaves responded: “I’m not going to Detroit” ☠️ pic.twitter.com/QS025LufhO — Tristan (@TBeckmann24) June 19, 2024

While playing in the Good Good Midwest Open, Reaves was heckled by fans about joining up with the Pistons this summer. “We need you on the Pistons, Austin,” one fan said. “I’m not going to Detroit,” was Reaves reply.

The 26-year-old guard is coming off of his third season with the Lakers. Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 82 appearances with Los Angeles.

But as has always been the case with the LeBron James-headed teams, almost any and everyone is available in the right deal.

Reaves’ Salary is Team-Friendly, But Not Substantial

The problem Los Angeles runs into with making Reaves the centerpiece to a blockbuster deal is his salary.

The third-year guard signed a four-year, $56-million extension in July of 2023. That’s an average of $14 million annually.

Players on a similar pay scale include Dorian Finney-Smith, Jordan Clarkson, Onyeka Okungwu, and Mitchell Robinson.

So in order to pull off a blockbuster acquisition, the Lakers would have to find creative ways to make the salaries match.

D’Angelo Russell will make $18.6 million in 2024-2025, and Rui Hachimura will make $17 million flat. The combination of those two salaries with Reaves adds up to $36.9 million.

That would put Los Angeles within striking distance of a star acquisition. But do they have enough assets to entice another team?

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report thinks so.

Lakers Proposal Sends Reaves for Donovan Mitchell

In a June 11 column mocking blockbuster trades, Hughes put together a Lakers package for Cleveland Cavaliers‘ All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Reaves is the centerpiece.

Lakers receive: Mitchell

Cavaliers receive: Hachimura, Reaves, Gabe Vincent, three first-round picks (2024, 2029, 2031)

Hughes admits it’s not the most compelling offer. But contingent upon a Cavaliers’ retooling, could make sense for Cleveland.

"The outgoing players here, led by Reaves, won't bowl the Cavs over," Hughes wrote. "With that said, three first-rounders is nothing to sneeze at, and both Reaves and Hachimura could start alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen—assuming Cleveland doesn't also move on from Allen in a separate deal. The Lakers can also include two first-round swaps and up to five future second-rounders."

Mitchell is coming off of a stellar second campaign with Cleveland. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds in 55 games.

But the Cavaliers failed to get out of the second round of the postseason for a second-straight year. If there’s any doubt about the Darius Garland and Mitchell pairing, they could explore other options.

Mitchell’s also looking at free agency in 2025 with one year left on his contract. As Hughes wrote, he could force Cleveland’s hand. Not just in a trade, but in a trade to Los Angeles specifically.

“Mitchell has leverage to use against the Cavs,” Hughes continued. “As he can decline his extension and threaten to walk for nothing as a free agent in 2025.”

That represents just one possibility the Lakers could explore this summer.

But with Anthony Davis still in his prime and James nearing the end of his career, upgrading the roster is a must.