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Austin Reaves Drops 4-Word Response to Viral Luka Doncic Video

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Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off a minicamp in Slovenia, which was hosted by Luka Doncic.

With all the changes that happened this offseason, Doncic wanted to build chemistry heading into next season.

The Lakers have 11 new players entering training camp, including major acquisitions like Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Quentin Grimes, among others.

Austin Reaves Responds to Luka Doncic’s Post

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

GettyLuka Doncic #77 slaps hands with Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of play against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

In a post on Instagram, Luka Doncic shared photos and videos from the Los Angeles Lakers minicamp in Slovenia. Doncic celebrated the success of the initiative, with players seemingly enjoying each others’ company.

The post included photos from the golf course, kayaking in Lake Bled, greeting fans and some good, old basketball camp.

Doncic also featured a video of a one-on-one reflex drill with Austin Reaves, which is the second slide of the post.

With Doncic winning the reflex drill, Reaves hilariously replied to the post that has nearly 162,000 likes.

“2nd slide is AI,” Reaves wrote.

Doncic and Reaves have had their fair share of banter since becoming teammates last year. They seemed pretty close enough to be joking around on social media and in front of reporters.

It’s likely one of the reasons why the Lakers retained Reaves by giving him a new four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. He forms a very good duo with Doncic, which was ranked sixth in the league by CBS Sports.

Luka Doncic on Lakers bench with teammates during game amid injury absence and playoff push.

GettyInjured Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) sits on the bench in street clothes next to Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15), during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here are also some of the reactions to Reaves’ comedic reply:

@jagssuperbowl: “We know you beat him in golf. It’s ok goat.”

@lakersmuse: “Bro you was half a second off damn.”

@raymo_nd7449: “Post the AI version of you winning.”

@livbanu: “Luka was closer to the ball (I got u).”

@sunrivershine: “These two besties.”

@tmo33_: “He cheated lol u still goated bro.”

@iamyatta__: “I wanna thank you for single handily keepin Luka happy and in Los Angeles.”

NBA Champion’s Bold Take on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves Duo

Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic

GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gets a hand slap from Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague said that Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could be the top-scoring duo in the NBA.

“They can be number one,” Teague said. “They both can average 30 points a game… I don’t see nobody else that got a duo that can do that.”

Teague explained that Doncic and Reaves are going to carry the load on offense for the Los Angeles Lakers next season due to their new roster. They won’t have someone like LeBron James, who could create his own shot as a third option.

Doncic averaged 33.5 points per game, while Reaves dropped 23.3 points a night.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Austin Reaves Drops 4-Word Response to Viral Luka Doncic Video

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