Lakers’ $180M Star Austin Reaves Named ‘X-Factor’ Over Luka Doncic

Though the Los Angeles Lakers are led by franchise star Luka Doncic, whom they build a brand new roster around this season, it could be Austin Reaves who decides how far the team will go in the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Doncic remains the big name and leading man for the Lakers, and while at his request they brought back Reaves in free agency on a new four-year, $180 million contract, it could be the latter who has a bigger say in the fate of this team this year.

Both Doncic, Reaves, Walker Kessler, and several other players and decision-makers will have a big impact on how this Lakers season turns out; the shooting guard was recently tabbed as the ‘X-factor’ for the franchise this upcoming season, just based on one characteristic of the 28-year-old.

Austin Reaves Named Lakers’ ‘X-Factor’ Over Luka Doncic

Writing for the California Post, Lakers reporter Melissa Rohlin predicted that Reaves’ leadership will be the deciding factor for how far this team goes in their upcoming campaign.

“While the Lakers are unequivocally Luka Doncic’s team, someone else’s voice needs to boom in the locker room in order for them to be successful,” she wrote. “Austin Reaves’ most important contribution next season won’t be his dagger 3s or his crafty pick-and-roll playmaking, though those are deeply necessary too. In order for the Lakers to be successful, Reaves needs to become a leader.”

In terms of on-court production, Doncic is obviously still the most important player on the roster. However, as seen throughout his career, he’ll find his MVP-level stats one way or another. Instead, it needs to be Reaves’ leadership that takes another leap for this mostly new group of players to come together and reach peaks that many don’t believe are possible.

“The thing about Reaves is he’s deeply likable. After the Lakers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he immediately won over reporters at media day by joking about his nickname ‘Hillbilly Kobe,'” Rohlin added. “Reaves is a human chemistry creator. His teammates respect him for his palpable competitiveness, but they also love him for the levity he brings.”

Coming off a career year, Reaves already earned his payday. But now, as the team’s second option on offense, there’s going to be a big responsibility on his shoulders to get the most out of his Lakers teammates.

If that does become the case, the team’s longest-tenured player will undoubtedly have a big role in how far this group goes this season.

Star Guard Gets High Praise On Lakership

While from far away, many might not think Reaves has the leadership qualities the Lakers need this year.

However, as Rohlin cited and has been said in the past, the 28-year-old guard has left an imprint on some of the biggest names around the league as it relates to his leadership ability.

Previously, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the Lakers’ guard after the two spent time together during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin,” Kerr said after the tournament. “He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with.”

“I coached him in the World Cup,” he said of Reaves last season. “I watch the Lakers. You can tell that everybody loves playing with him. He’s a competitor. He loves the game. Hard to find those qualities all the time, frankly, especially for somebody who has a lot of skill. Steph [Curry], you can find that.”

Additionally, and more recently, it was Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka who discussed Reaves’ leadership, which could very well be an ‘X-Factor’ for the franchise this season.

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“Since the guys have been back, Austin has been the leader in the gym every single day,” Pelinka said at the team’s latest press conference.

As mentioned, on the court, production-wise, it’s Doncic who will be the key to the Lakers’ success. He did host the team for a minicamp in Slovenia, but he isn’t necessarily the leader on the court and in the locker room that they need. Previously, it was LeBron James. Now, it should be Reaves. Along with being the longest-tenured player on the roster, he’s shown those qualities in the past.

Now, he needs to make that a part of his everyday life, as it’s rarely been seen that a team has success without at least one of their players being the one to contribute to team chemistry and keep his teammates in check throughout the year.