Key Lakers Backup Opts Out of Deal to Become a Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have several pending free agents this summer. They have already brought back their most important one, signing Austin Reaves to a max contract. With him out, LA has to figure out who else they want to bring back.

LeBron James is the biggest free agent left on the market for the Lakers. However, they may not have enough money to keep him. Deandre Ayton opted into his deal for next year, so that leaves even less money. Marcus Smart is another player who has to make a decision on his contract.

Smart has now made that decision, opting out of his deal.

Marcus Smart Opts Out of His Deal with the Lakers

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Smart has decided to become a free agent. He opts out of his deal, which would have paid him $5.4 million. Now, he will be an unrestricted free agent. Smart was a key backup for LA, being the best defensive player in the backcourt.

In his lone season with the Lakers, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and three assists per game in 62 games played. That was the most games he had played since 2021-22, when he was a member of the Celtics. Now, he will explore free agency.

If the Lakers are not able to re-sign him, this would be a loss for them. Smart gave them solid depth at the guard spot. While he’s not an elite defender anymore, he’s still the best defender that LA had in the backcourt. If they can’t bring him back, they will have a tough time finding another defensive-minded guard to take his spot.

Smart is looking to capitalize on a healthier season so that he can earn more money. He should be able to find a team that is willing to pay him more than just $5.4 million, even with his history of injuries. That will be his priority moving forward.

Los Angeles Needs to Find More Depth

With Smart now gone, the Lakers have to find a way to get more depth. If James signs elsewhere, the Lakers will be in trouble in terms of proven players who have playoff experience. However, they would have some more money to pursue a marquee free agent.

As time continues, the Lakers are running out of free agent targets. More and more teams are re-signing their players or getting new ones in trades. This past season, LA had the 11th-worst defense in the league. Improving on that number is the key to them being a better postseason team.

That means getting more guards who can defend at the point of attack. Now that Smart is gone, Los Angeles will have to find guys who fit that mold. Smart wasn’t a great offensive force, so he won’t be missed on that end. Getting another cheap player who can fit that Smart spot isn’t going to be easy.