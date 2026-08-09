Lakers Get Bad News On Stalled Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ top trade target throughout the 2026 NBA offseason has been Jonathan Kuminga, who, despite being a free agent, would likely arrive through a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks. But despite the Lakers’ continued interest in a Kuminga trade, hopes of that appear fleeting, as, along with the team’s lack of assets, other franchises are entering the mix for the forward, and Los Angeles could lose out on the potential massive upgrade on the wing.

While still linked to the Lakers, Kuminga is seeing interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, the latter of which looks to be making players available in a trade for the 23-year-old, keen on adding his services to finally get over the playoff hump.

With that, the Lakers’ hopes of landing Kuminga, or another one of their top trade targets, Peyton Watson, could be dwindling.

Lakers Face Increased Competition In Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

Recently writing for Cleveland.com, Chris Fedor reported the Cavaliers have made point guard Dennis Schroder available in a trade for Kuminga or Watson.

“Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs continue to discuss various trade packages involving Schroder, seeing if there is an opportunity to slightly reconfigure the roster or gain financial flexibility, which would help their pursuit of free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson,” he wrote.

Though the Lakers have expressed previous interest in Watson, the Denver Nuggets forward has other ‘serious’ suitors according to ESPN, signaling Los Angeles is more keen on the former Golden State Warriors and Hawks wing in Kuminga.

However, when it comes to what the Cavaliers are interested in selling in a trade to add Kuminga, it could outweigh what the Lakers have to offer.

Cleveland is under extreme financial limitations, but sending out Schroder’s contract worth roughly $30 million over the next two years, as well as a few more assets, that package could be more enticing than what the Lakers have to offer.

As time goes on, the Lakers continue to face pressure from other contending franchises for Kuminga, meaning their hunt for the top trade target could fall short after what has already been a summer full of controversial roster changes and decisions.

Where Does Los Angeles Stand On A Kuminga Trade?

To put it shortly, the Lakers appear further away from a Kuminga trade than at previous points of the NBA offseason. According to recent reports, they are currently going up against the Cavaliers and Timberwolves for the athletic 23-year-old, both of whom could likely offer more than the Lakers are willing to give up.

As many insiders have reported, the Lakers would likely trade any combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, or Jake LaRavia for Kuminga. However, the reality of a sign-and-trade for the forward isn’t that easy, as per Anthony Slater of ESPN, talks have stalled, most likely due to the fact that Los Angeles can’t afford the type of contract Kuminga is hoping to land.

“The Lakers met with Kuminga in the early hours of free agency, pitching him on a high-minutes role for a high-profile fringe contender in desperate need of athletic help on the wing. The opportunity appealed to Kuminga, but the sign-and-trade contract offer (years, money, package going back to Atlanta) didn’t satisfy all sides. The Lakers remain interested in him, league sources said, but movement toward a deal has remained stalled for weeks,” Slater wrote.

“Two suitors — the Cavaliers and Timberwolves — have appealing cases because of their need for a wing in a contending environment.”

Yes, the same is likely true for the Cavaliers too, as when it comes to financial flexibility, it’s something they lack. Still, putting Schroder’s contract on the table, whether it’s for Kuminga or Watson, could be a more intriguing offer than whatever the Lakers are willing to give up.

As mentioned, the more time that passes, the more the Lakers look to be losing out on landing Kuminga’s services through a trade.

Los Angeles has been busy this summer, but landing their top trade target to fill the power forward position could be just a bit too expensive and difficult to land, at least as long as the Cavs and Timberwolves remain interested in his services.