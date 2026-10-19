Lakers Dealt Bad News On Top Big Man Target, Fresh Name Emerges As Kessler Backup

Over the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have hoped to add young, explosive big man Moussa Cisse from the Dallas Mavericks, either off waivers or through a trade.

However, with the news that the Mavericks are keeping Cisse and waiving Dwight Powell instead, one of the Lakers’ last-minute backup center targets to play behind Walker Kessler is now off the table.

The Lakers only have Kessler as a true center. Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili are also on the roster, but the team has been searching over the past few weeks to find someone else to fill in the depth chart. Now, Cisse, the Lakers’ top target, is off the board.

Lakers Interest In Moussa Cisse As A Top Target

There were previous reports that Cisse and Powell were battling for the last spot on the Mavericks’ roster, and with that, the Lakers had rumored interest in adding the former if he did become available.

“Now would the Mavericks really release, say, center Moussa Cisse to make room for Powell?” NBA insider Marc Stein recently asked. “That all seemed highly unlikely … until hearing May gush over Powell’s play. The Mavericks could also attempt to create a roster spot via trade.”

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha also tabbed Cisse as a top target for the franchise to go after to get a true backup center that would have the chance to elevate the roster’s defensive upside down low.

“I think the most intriguing guy would be Moussa Cisse. I know there’s been some speculation he might be available because Dwight Powell played ahead of him in a Mavericks game,” he said on his Buha’s Block show. “That might be the only guy that I think rises to the level of potentially being a rotation-level player.”

As multiple teams were lining up in hopes of signing Moussa Cissé, Dallas this morning informed Dwight Powell that he is being waived after nearly 12 years as a Maverick. More from around the NBA: https://t.co/ND0wVC5riF https://t.co/b1jDMobxud — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 19, 2026

Even just hours before Dallas chose Cisse over Powell, Stein reiterated the Lakers were a team that was set to go after him.

“There’s a growing expectation among rival teams that Moussa Cissé is the Dallas player in the greatest jeopardy. The Stein Line has learned, however, that Cissé is a real candidate to be claimed off waivers in the event he is let go,” he wrote. “If Cissé were to be waived Monday and then clear waivers Wednesday, I’m also told that the 76ers and Lakers would have strong interest in signing him to a two-way deal even though neither team currently has a two-way opening.”

But now, the hopes of landing Cisse are gone.

New Big Man Is Available For The Taking

However, with Powell now gone from the Mavericks, he could be a new big man target for Los Angeles.

The team has been linked to other names like Jericho Sims and Jalen Smith out East, but if the Lakers are looking for an experienced veteran who can play 15-20 minutes a game, likely on a minimum contract, they should look no further than Powell.

He only put up 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds on 64.4% shooting last season with the Mavericks, but he’s now available and could be that last piece for the Lakers’ roster.

Los Angeles is already over the roster limit, so they’d likely have to waive two of Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James.

There’s still a chance the franchise could make a ‘2 for 1’ consolidation trade, but Rob Pelinka only has a few more hours left to get that done, so if adding Powell is on the table, two players will likely need to be on the way out.

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Cisse would have been a strong choice for the Lakers to add, but he’s now staying in Dallas. Powell could be the next guy available, and if the front office is serious about adding another center, he could be playing in the Purple and Gold very soon.

It all comes down to what Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick are prioritizing. For the past few weeks, that’s been a big man, and though the top target isn’t heading to Los Angeles, they have another one on the board.