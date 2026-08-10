Lakers Urged Against Ben Simmons Free Agency Gamble Amid NBA Comeback

Former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is eyeing a return to the league, and on paper, the thought of the Australian joining the Los Angeles Lakers is intriguing, especially as it looks like he could be a solid replacement option if the team isn’t able to land Jonathan Kuminga, Peyton Watson, or any of their other top wing and defensive-minded trade and free agent targets.

However, despite the new report on Simmons’ interest in an NBA return on a minimum contract, the Lakers were urged against making a move for the former Philadelphia 76ers star. Along with his recent history in the league, the on-court fit with the team’s current stars might not work, as his lack of shooting and inconsistent health could take Los Angeles down a risky path.

Still, addressing Simmons’ fit with the Lakers, one team writer discussed the pros and cons of what adding the 30-year-old would look like.

Lakers Urged Against Ben Simmons Decision Right Now

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Colin Keane urged the Lakers against making a snap judgment decision on Simmons, who now joins a list of available NBA free agents.

“It’s the whole execution and playing basketball thing that Simmons has failed at time and time again since around 2021 or so,” he wrote. “There’s also the locker room chemistry/culture risk you take on by taking a flier on Simmons. He’s one step away from becoming a cancer if he suddenly decides once again that he doesn’t want to play, fakes an injury, or feels above the things that Redick and staff are asking him to do.”

Simmons skipped out on the 2025-26 season, choosing instead to take a step back from basketball and instead focus on fishing. He last played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers two seasons ago, slowly seeing a drop in minutes and production while his role became strictly a reserve player who struggled with injuries.

Still, despite the high risk of a team like the Lakers adding Simmons, as Keane wrote, when healthy, the athletic 6’9″ guard could bring a lot to the table, especially if he’d arrive on a minimum deal from free agency.

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“Without much fiscal risk involved at all, the Lakers might be tempted to take a look at Simmons and see if his defensive versatility can be additive in the way that one assumes it would be, provided Simmons stays healthy (humongous IF) and actually still desires to play the sport of basketball (another big mystery).”

After assessing the pros and cons of Simmons on the Lakers, Keane came to the conclusion that Los Angeles should wait on adding the controversial player, and potentially revisit down the road if there are signs of him being back to an impactful addition.

“Here’s what I’d do about Simmons if I were the Lakers: wait it out,” he added. “Let him sign with another team this offseason and see if this is real, or if this is just more of the usual Ben Simmons.”

Ben Simmons Eyeing NBA Comeback As Free Agent

Any thought of Simmons going to the Lakers stems from a recent report by Marc Spears of ESPN and Andscape, breaking the news of the Australian joining his national team’s minicamp and expressing interest in an NBA return.

“Free agent forward Ben Simmons is expected to be a full participant with ‘zero restrictions’ at a player-led private minicamp for the Australian men’s basketball team, beginning Monday in Melbourne, a source told ESPN Andscape on Sunday,” he wrote. “Several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, who is open to signing a minimum contract, according to sources. One source said he has a non-guaranteed offer on the table for minicamp with a Western Conference team.”

Still, regardless of his recent history, Simmons at his peak and healthy is the type of player all 30 NBA teams would love to have on their roster. Outside of his lack of shooting, his defense, passing, and downhill style could benefit a team like the Lakers, who lack length and defense on the perimeter, and could always use another playmaker next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

His exact future in the NBA remains uncertain, but as the Lakers remain heavily mentioned in trade rumors and the free agent market, the idea of him playing at Crypto.com Arena next season can’t be ruled out.