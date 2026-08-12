Bob Iger’s Clippers Confession Resurfaces After $12.5 Billion Lakers Deal

Before Bob Iger agreed to help buy the Los Angeles Lakers, he made a confession to the man who would eventually coach them.

“I am a Clippers fan,” Iger told JJ Redick during a January 2021 appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast.

The old interview resurfaced Wednesday after Iger and Josh Kushner agreed to purchase the Lakers from Mark Walter in a deal valuing the franchise at $12.5 billion. The proposed sale, which requires approval from the NBA’s Board of Governors, would give a longtime Clippers supporter a leading role with their crosstown rival.

Redick, then nearing the end of his playing career and more than three years away from becoming Lakers coach, introduced Iger by recalling a familiar courtside presence.

“Bob is a Clippers fan, and he was sitting courtside for nearly every home game during my four years in L.A.,” Redick said.

Iger didn’t dispute it. He explained it.

Why Bob Iger Chose Clippers Over Lakers

Iger grew up in New York as a Knicks fan before moving to Los Angeles in 2000. The Lakers were not merely another team then. They were an old rival he couldn’t easily embrace.

“In my youth, the Lakers were a big rival of the Knicks, the team that I grew up rooting for,” Iger said. “And so I couldn’t root for the Lakers very easily. It just was not in my DNA.”

The Clippers offered an alternative and a more affordable one.

“I decided to adopt the Clippers, which was actually a good thing because their seats were a lot cheaper than the Lakers,” Iger said.

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He arrived during the Corey Maggette era and watched the franchise evolve through Cuttino Mobley, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul. His connection with Paul developed into a close friendship and mentorship that later helped the NBA navigate its pandemic restart at Walt Disney World in 2020.

Redick witnessed Iger’s investment in the Clippers firsthand. He played four seasons with them from 2013 to 2017, the height of the “Lob City” era, while Iger regularly occupied his courtside seat.

Lakers Deal Creates an Unmistakable Twist

Five years after that podcast conversation, Redick coaches the Lakers and Iger is preparing to become part of their ownership group.

Iger and Kushner initially explored bidding for a prospective NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas. Instead, they pivoted toward the Lakers and reached an agreement with Walter in roughly 72 hours.

The $12.5 billion figure represents the Lakers’ valuation under the sale agreement, not a disclosed personal contribution from Iger. The complete ownership structure and the size of Iger’s financial stake have not been made public.

Whatever that stake ultimately is, his involvement marks a striking turn in his relationship with the franchise. The former Clippers season-ticket holder who once said rooting for the Lakers was not “in my DNA” is positioned to help oversee them.

Magic Johnson said Wednesday that he has known Iger for more than 40 years, describing him as someone who has “always loved the Lakers and basketball.” Iger’s old interview adds texture to that endorsement. He could appreciate the Lakers’ reach and history without rooting for them, particularly after growing up on the other side of the Knicks-Lakers rivalry.

Now that distinction will become much harder to maintain.

The Lakers’ prospective owners said their long-term commitment is to build on the foundation established by Jerry and Jeanie Buss, compete at the highest level and serve Los Angeles. Luka Dončić has already said he looks forward to meeting them and beginning that work.

Redick’s role makes the whole thing even more improbable. The former Clippers guard who once asked Iger to explain his allegiance now could be coaching for him under the Lakers banner.

For Iger, changing sides no longer requires overcoming something in his DNA. It requires NBA approval.