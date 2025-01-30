Bold 3-Team Trade Proposal Lands Myles Turner With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a string of big men in recent weeks. Additional depth at the center position is a genuine area of need. Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes are yet to show they’re reliable options for a potentially deep playoff run.

As such, the Lakers may need to look at the trade market to upgrade their big-man depth. Myles Turner has consistently been cited as a potential target. His perimeter-based game and high-level rim-protection would fit perfectly next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks laid out a three-team deal that could send Turner to Los Angeles. The trade proposal looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers get: Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers get: Rui Hachimura and a 2029 top-five protected Lakers first-round pick

Toronto Raptors get: Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 second-round pick from Portland

“There is certainly a risk-reward with acquiring Turner,” Marks explained. “The risk comes with the Lakers having one future first-round pick to trade. Turner is also a pending free agent and could leave this summer. (The Lakers can sign Turner and exceed the cap in the offseason.) But the reward is Turner can complement Davis. Turner is shooting a career-high 39.3% from 3 and averaging almost two blocks per game.”

Turner has played in 42 games this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2 blocks per game. He’s shooting 55.1% from two-point range and 39.3% from deep on 5.2 attempts per night. As a stretch-five, Turner would bolster the defense while providing the necessary spacing for the LeBron/Davis tandem to operate at its peak.

Davis Wants Lakers to Add Another Big Man

During a Jan. 24 interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis shared his belief that the Lakers need another big man.

“I think we need another big,” Davis told Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the 5 and I’m at the 4.”

Davis is at his best when playing next to another center. He was partnered with Dwight Howard the last time the Lakers won a championship. By having another center on the floor, Davis can be more aggressive on both sides of the court. The additional size would also limit opposing team’s success around the rim.

Lakers Could Capitalize on Turner’s Expiring Deal

Turner is in the final year of his two-year $40 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, speaking via his ‘Buha’s Block’ podcast, the Indiana Pacers are still on the fence about meeting Turner’s reported $30 million asking price.

“It’s specifically just a basic contract situation of he is about to be an unrestricted free agent and he’s going to want $30-plus million and I’ve heard Indiana is not sure if they want to give him $30-plus million,” Buha said. “If they don’t, then from an asset management perspective, it makes sense to trade him and get something back for him.”

If the Pacers are unsure of whether to keep Turner, they may choose to maximize a return on his ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Marks’ proposal would ensure the Pacers don’t lose Turner for nothing later this year. In return, the Lakers would appease Davis and likely emerge as genuine contenders.

Of course, Toronto would also receive something to help facilitate the deal. Assuming Turner’s time in Indiana is coming to a close, this proposal could make sense for everyone involved.