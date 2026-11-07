Lakers Draft Duo Quietly Flash Encouraging Upside in G League Opener

While Luka Doncic erupted for 53 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers also had several encouraging performances at the developmental level.

Friday night marked the season opener for the Lakers’ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, and its first game since relocating from El Segundo and rebranding from South Bay.

Coachella Valley survived a late scare to defeat the Salt Lake City Stars 104-98, opening the 2026-27 campaign on a winning note.

Bronny James and 2026 first-round pick Cameron Carr both featured in the contest, delivering encouraging performances as they look to strengthen their cases for larger roles with the Lakers at the NBA level.

Lakers Guard Bronny James Impresses With 22-Point Performance

James started in the backcourt and played 29 minutes in his G League season debut, recording 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The 22-year-old also registered one steal and committed just one turnover while shooting 8-of-18 from the field, 1-of-5 from three-point range and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

James finished just one point behind Cole Swider, who led all scorers with 23 points off the bench.

The performance came in James’ 38th career G League appearance after he averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals for South Bay last season.

At the NBA level, James has struggled to establish himself in the Lakers’ rotation. Through five appearances this season, he has played just 12.4 minutes in total, recording four points without registering a rebound, assist or steal.

With James entering his third season in Los Angeles, another extended spell in the G League appears likely as he continues his development and looks to secure a more consistent role with the franchise.

Meanwhile, Carr made his G League debut, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

The rookie shot 5-of-11 from the field but failed to connect from beyond the arc.

Although Carr did not dominate offensively, he showed flashes of his potential, including an aggressive drive to the basket that resulted in an and-one opportunity for his first points.

It was an encouraging introduction for a rookie still adjusting to the pace and physicality of professional basketball, particularly in the often unpredictable G League environment.

Cameron Carr Continues Development as Coachella Valley Begins New Era

Carr missed a significant portion of the opening weeks of his rookie campaign through injury and could benefit from several G League appearances as he works his way back into rhythm.

The 21-year-old remains an intriguing prospect for the Lakers, although he may need more time at the developmental level before earning a consistent role in the NBA rotation.

“We see a player in Cam,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters in October. “We’re really excited about him.”

Carr also delivered several promising performances during Summer League, offering an early glimpse of the potential he will now look to build upon with Coachella Valley.

The 2026-27 G League season represents a fresh chapter for the Lakers’ affiliate following its relocation from El Segundo to Coachella Valley.

The franchise appointed Alex Cerda as its new head coach after three seasons as an assistant, with the Texas native securing his first victory in charge on Friday night.

Cerda becomes the 12th head coach in franchise history and the first to lead the team under the Coachella Valley name.

Before joining the Lakers organization, Cerda served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for the Texas Legends from 2021 to 2023, following two seasons in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ video department.

He began his professional coaching career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2016, working as head video coordinator and player development coach.