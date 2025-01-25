Bronny James Poster Dunk, Career Game Spark Lakers Win [WATCH]

Bronny James continued to put on a show in the G League with a thunderous dunk and a career game sparking the South Bay Lakers’ come-from-behind 122-110 win over the Rip City on Friday, January 24 at UCLA Health Training Center.

Rip City led by as many as nine points in the opening half, but a Bronny poster dunk late in the third quarter tied the game at 80, which fueled South Bay’s 9-4 run to close the quarter.

Following LeBron James‘ footsteps, Bronny mimicked his father’s signature tomahawk dunk when he made a killer crossover off Christian Koloko’s screen before rising and dunking over Rip City’s Sterling Manley.

Even Bronny himself was in disbelief of what he just did. But it wasn’t just a fluke as he dropped a career-high 31 points on 10-of-22 shooting, including 5-of-11 three-pointers. He added three assists against only one turnover, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

Bronny scored 25 in the second half to lead South Bay to the rousing victory.

It was Bronny’s first G League game since December 21 and easily the best game of his young career.

His 31 points eclipsed his previous career-high 30 points in a road loss in Phoenix back on December 2, 2024.

Play

Koloko added 16 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals. The Lakers’ other center on a two-way contract, Trey Jemison III, also made his South Bay debut, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Quincy Olivari, who returned to sign with South Bay after the Lakers waived him as a two-way player, scored 20 points amd grabbed seven rebounds.

Bronny is ‘Having Fun’

Selected 55th overall in the last NBA draft, Bronny became the most scrutinized second-round pick in the history because of his father and his lackluster long season at USC.

But slowly, Bronny is finding his form that made him a McDonald All-Star back with South Bay in the G League as he is not part of the Lakers’ rotation.

“I’m just trying my confidence back,” Bronny said after pacing South Bay’s second win of the regular season. “That’s all. I’m just gonna go out, play my game, learn from every game.

“While I’m not playing in the G League, learn from the Lakers, learn from my vets and just keep trying to be myself and it’s been working recently. I’m happy with the results right now.”

After a slow start in the G League, Bronny is now averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in seven games.

Bronny, who survived a cardiac arrest before his one-and-done season at USC, is just happy to be playing again after that scary moment in his life.

“I am having fun,” Bronny said. “Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking … I’m grateful for everything.”

Next Bronny Games

With the Los Angeles Lakers on a six-game road trip, Bronny is likely staying home and play with South Ba

The Lakers will not be back until February 6 against the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny will have plenty of time to hone his game as South Bay will host the Texas Legends on back-t0-back home games on January 29 and 31 then Oklahoma City Blue on February 1 and 3.