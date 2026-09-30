Bronny James’ Potential $95M Lakers Extension Tops Kevin Durant Contract

NBA player Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the most controversial and discussed players in the NBA, and that became even more the case after his father, LeBron James, skipped town just days after the franchise guaranteed his rookie contract for the upcoming season.

James has an uphill battle to make his way into the Lakers rotation. Still, the young player has gotten praise from his coach and teammates, and so early in his career, it can’t be ruled out that he has a long path in the league ahead of him.

If that is the case, which would require the guard to take a massive lead in Los Angeles next season, James has the potential to sign a four-year, $95 million contract next summer, according to ESPN. That would be worth more than superstar Kevin Durant‘s current contract.

Bronny James Could Sign $95M Deal, More Than Kevin Durant Contract In Next Lakers Payday

Writing about the Lakers heading into this season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks revealed James as one of the potential extension candidates for Los Angeles from now until June 30. He reports that the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer could sign a four-year deal with an average value of more than $23 million.

James is currently in the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, which the Lakers chose to grant him just before his father left town in unrestricted free agency. He will earn about $2.2 million this season with a team option for next year.

To be clear, this by no means is what James will sign for if somehow he can prove himself as a standout on the Lakers. If he does make a jump that would garner a new contract extension worth nearly $100 million, it would be one of the biggest surprises in NBA history, and likely turn Los Angeles into a true title contender.

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Taking that four-year, $95 million potential extension, that’s more than the $90 million deal Durant is on with the Houston Rockets. It would be nearly the same deal players like Cameron Johnson, Josh Giddey, and Dyson Daniels are on.

Mikal Bridges of the New York Knicks was previously on a very similar contract to the one James could potentially sign with the Lakers.

Again, this is the most amount of money James could earn if he completes arguably the biggest career turnaround in NBA history. It is extremely unlikely, but if the young player can channel the skill set of his father in his prime, James could become one of the highest-paid players on the Lakers after this season.

What LeBron James’ Son Needs To Do To Stay In The NBA

Regarding the situation outside of the realm of a potential James contract extension, the young guard has a lot to do to ensure he even plays significant minutes for the Lakers this season. The first two years of his career have been solid if it’s compared to the average late-second-round pick, but for James, expectations are higher.

Now without his father on the team, the 22-year-old has a tough road ahead to find a spot on a nightly basis under Lakers head coach JJ Redick. It might be difficult, but the path for longer-term success in the NBA is clear, at least according to one team writer.

In a recent article for LakeShowLife.com, Colin Keane explained the ‘3 boxes Bronny James must check to escape LeBron’s shadow’ and presumably earn himself a new deal, whether it’s that four-year, $95 million one or just a minimum contract to stay in town one more year.

Keane believes becoming an elite three-point shooter, finding his way into the Lakers’ rotation, or getting a viral moment against his father during a game will change him from being ‘LeBron James’ son’ into ‘Bronny James the NBA player.’

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“If Bronny can carve out a role where he’s not only playing 10 or 12 minutes a night but genuinely looking like he belongs out there and isn’t being given special treatment, he’s already stepped out from LeBron’s shadow,” Keane wrote. “Lakers head coach JJ Redick and the organization seems to believe in Bronny’s potential to become a rotational guard. Now, Bronny needs to go make it happen.”

James has a tough battle ahead with the Lakers this season to continue his NBA career, but if things go historically well, he has the potential to sign a new contract worth $95 million over four years next summer.