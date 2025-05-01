Bronny James Makes Big Announcement After Lakers Loss

Bronny James did not play in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ final game of the 2025 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which saw Bronny’s father LeBron James and the Lakers falling, 103-96. But, he was still a significant part of the team, and it had to feel good to be on the same squad as his father.

Now, following the official end of the Lakers’ 2025 season, Bronny has announced his next career steps in the NBA.

Bronny James on His Future

Not long after the loss, Bronny told reporters exactly what he plans to do next with his basketball career, and it’s something that he has done in the past.

James says he will play in the Las Vegas Summer League for a second consecutive year, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Las Vegas Summer League makes sense for Bronny. It’s always packed, especially for the Lakers, and gives Bronny a chance to grow and improve on the court.

The Las Vegas Summer League is set for July 10 to 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada.

“NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has a rich history of showcasing future NBA stars,” the NBA said in a statement. “Former participants include 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown (who played at NBA Summer League in 2016 and 2017) and Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award recipients Kevin Durant (2007), Stephen Curry (2009), James Harden (2009), Russell Westbrook (2009), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2014) and Nikola Jokić (2015).”

LeBron James’ Future in the NBA

Of course, as soon as the Lakers’ season ended, everyone hit James up with questions about whether he’s going to retire. At 40 years old, James is the oldest active player in the NBA. James was actually the “youngest player on the floor when he made his NBA debut 20 years ago,” according to the NBA, so he has been on both sides of the spectrum. LeBron is also the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. For the final game of 2025, James had 22 points for the Lakers.

James was asked about his future after the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves. He didn’t give a definite answer.

“I don’t know,” James told reporters. “I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.”

He added, “I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So we’ll see.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke to reporters after the game, stating, “There’s always a mix of disappointment and gratitude. Certainly disappointed (because this result is) not something that I ever envisioned with this team, having to go in and talk to them after losing in the first round, but give Minnesota a lot of credit.”

He added, “They’re a really good basketball team, and I think our guys played hard enough and did all the right things. We tried to make it work with what we had, and came up a little short.”