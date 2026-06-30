Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Make Bronny James Decision Amid NBA Free Agency

Bronny James is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former USC guard had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

He also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Make Bronny James Decision

On Monday, the Lakers officially guaranteed Bronny’s salary for the 2026-27 season.

Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin wrote: “I haven’t seen this anywhere but seeing as the Lakers never announced he was waived, Bronny James’ contract was guaranteed.”

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

While his playing time in the NBA has been limited, the 21-year-old has been a very productive G League guard.

Last season, Bronny averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range in 14 games for the South Bay Lakers.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

@Lakers4Life2022: “Good can’t wait to see him kill it next year”

@battl2heaven: “Good. He’s only 21 and has improved every year.”

@GuruLakers: “Bronny James is now on a guaranteed contract 2.3M expiring contract for the 26-27 season. LeBron James is on vacation in Ohio. This all equals LeBron is retiring as a Lakers.”

Trevor Lane: “Before 5pm ET Lakers decisions due: Marcus Smart $5.4 mil player option Deandre Ayton $8.1 mil player option (report: opting in) Nick Smith Jr: $2.5 mil team option Bronny James: $2.3 mil guarantee, $1.3 mil guaranteed if waived”

@LakersFanBDA: “It’s guaranteed for this upcoming season, and he’ll have a team option for his 4th year”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off another strong regular season where they went 53-29, which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.