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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Make Bronny James Decision Amid NBA Free Agency

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms upbefore the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Bronny James is coming off his second season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former USC guard had averages of 2.9 points and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 42 games.

He also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Make Bronny James Decision

GettyLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick chats with guard Bronny James (9) during a break in the action against the Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

On Monday, the Lakers officially guaranteed Bronny’s salary for the 2026-27 season.

Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin wrote: “I haven’t seen this anywhere but seeing as the Lakers never announced he was waived, Bronny James’ contract was guaranteed.”

Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.

While his playing time in the NBA has been limited, the 21-year-old has been a very productive G League guard.

Last season, Bronny averaged 15.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field and 45.6% from three-point range in 14 games for the South Bay Lakers.

Social Media Reacts

GettyBronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Rocket Arena on January 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying:

@Lakers4Life2022: “Good can’t wait to see him kill it next year”

@battl2heaven: “Good. He’s only 21 and has improved every year.”

@GuruLakers: “Bronny James is now on a guaranteed contract 2.3M expiring contract for the 26-27 season. LeBron James is on vacation in Ohio. This all equals LeBron is retiring as a Lakers.”

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks past his son, Bronny James #9, before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Trevor Lane: “Before 5pm ET Lakers decisions due: Marcus Smart $5.4 mil player option Deandre Ayton $8.1 mil player option (report: opting in) Nick Smith Jr: $2.5 mil team option Bronny James: $2.3 mil guarantee, $1.3 mil guaranteed if waived”

@LakersFanBDA: “It’s guaranteed for this upcoming season, and he’ll have a team option for his 4th year”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and son Bronny James (9) on the court during warmups before a game against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Lakers are coming off another strong regular season where they went 53-29, which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Quietly Make Bronny James Decision Amid NBA Free Agency

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