Lakers Signal Surprise Bronny James Plan Amid Kuminga Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers had the chance to trade Bronny James, but chose against it in the immediate aftermath of his father, LeBron James, deciding to take his talents out East to the Philadelphia 76ers. While the younger James’ future is not yet set in stone, the Lakers have already guaranteed his contract, and there have been no reports of the team planning on moving the young guard, despite his name being mentioned as an asset in Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors.

James is set to make only $2.2 million this upcoming NBA season, and though he has yet to consistently crack the Lakers’ rotation through his first two years in the league, if Los Angeles were going to trade the 21-year-old, they likely would have done it already.

Additionally, while the Lakers remain linked to Kuminga, it’s been a few other players rumored to be on the way out, signaling that the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft will continue his career in Los Angeles.

Lakers Expected To Keep Bronny James

Amid all the moves of the Lakers’ busy offseason, James remains on the roster as of mid-August with a guaranteed contract for next season. Despite previous reports about an uncertain future for him in Los Angeles after his father headed to Philly, if the Lakers didn’t want him around, they likely would have sent him packing already.

The team currently has 16 players on the roster, one more than the 15 allowed by the NBA when the season begins. However, instead of James’ name in trade rumors, it’s been reported that the Lakers are more interested in moving a combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy to cut down the roster.

“Bronny is set to make just $2.2 million this season. The Lakers currently have 16 players under guaranteed contracts and will have to trim their roster to 15 before the regular season opener. There is no word of Bronny being on the chopping block. Los Angeles is looking to move on from Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, or Jaden Hardy,” Tyler Watts wrote for LakeShowLife.

Additionally, with the Lakers making wholesale roster changes this offseason, if they didn’t believe James could contribute to winning, they likely could have found another suitor, whether that be the 76ers or another franchise.

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“After LeBron was gone, Los Angeles had a shot to trade his son to Philadelphia (or elsewhere), but it never happened. Fans know King James loved playing with Bronny, but the Lakers clearly value the 21-year-old guard,” Watts added. “The Lakers’ actions are proof that Bronny is on his way, and the franchise wants to continue developing the 21-year-old. The fan favorite isn’t going anywhere as long as he keeps improving.”

Dan Woike of The Athletic also previously hinted that the younger James could very well stay in town despite his father leaving.

“Assumptions that the father and son staying linked going forward are false, according to league sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss front-office strategies,” the team insider wrote in July. “While anything can happen, the younger James, 21, is well-liked in the Lakers locker room and a respected worker who has improved greatly in his two years with the organization.”

James averaged 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 40.9% shooting in 41 games for the Lakers last season, a jump from his first year. He is now entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, with a team option for the 2027-28 season.

Young Guard Remains In Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

Despite evidence that the Lakers plan on keeping James, that’s no guarantee. He hasn’t been one of the top names mentioned in the Lakers’ Kuminga trade rumors, but he’s still one of the more likely players to be moved should Los Angeles finally strike a deal to land its top target.

In a separate article for LakeShowLife.com, Watts described how James could be a part of a Kuminga sign-and-trade, considering his status as one of the team’s only moveable assets that might be valued higher than Vanderbilt, Knecht, or Hardy right now.

“The Lakers have no issues trading from Vando, Knecht, or Hardy, but no team is accepting those offers,” he wrote. “The Los Angeles Lakers need a starting power forward before training camp, and trading Bronny James may be the only path to acquiring one. The franchise is light on tradable assets. Bronny should have value and could be the piece that gets the deal over the finish line.”

It’s fair to say James’ future with the Lakers is not yet set in stone, especially as the team’s odds of landing Kuminga rise, but if a deal for him can’t come to fruition, the 21-year-old could very well stay on the roster moving forward.