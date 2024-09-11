Lakers Tap Ex-Wizards Assistant to Coach South Bay, Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers hired former Washington Wizards assistant Zach Guthrie to coach their G League affiliate in South Bay, the team announced on September 10.

Guthrie will play a critical role in developing the Lakers’ young players, which include this year’s rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, second-year players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis, and their two-way players Colin Castleton, Blake Hinson and Armel Traoré.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role as head coach of the South Bay Lakers,” Guthrie said in the official team press release. “Helping players unlock their full potential is critically important to me. I let players know it’s a partnership and it’s our collective mission to help them succeed in every way possible. I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside Coach Redick and his staff to build a developmental program dedicated to excellence at every level.”

Guthrie replaced Dane Johnson, who parted ways with the Lakers in August, just a few weeks after coaching James and Knecht in the NBA Summer League. Johnson compiled a 26-24 overall record in the G League.

Guthrie served as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks under Rick Carlise and five seasons on Quin Snyder’s staff with the Utah Jazz from 2015-20. Before that, Guthrie served as manager of advanced scouting for the Orlando Magic from 2012-15.

Zach Guthrie’s Coaching Philosophy

Guthrie’s coaching philosophy perfectly aligns with the Lakers’ vision of a new player development program under the franchise’s rookie head coach JJ Redick.

“I think right now, we as coaches have a tendency to be too siloed,” Guthrie said on “The Basketball” podcast with Chris Oliver from Basketball Immersion in August 2023. “We want to just look at the micro, the little skills and the drill and this play and this thing. I think it’s all about connecting it to the game and understanding the context.