Lakers Weighing Big Decision on Bronny James Amid LeBron’s Absence

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up.

The Los Angeles Lakers hhave yet to make up their mind whether to recall Bronny James or let him play in the G League Showcase next week in Orlando, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Sources: The Lakers are still determining whether Bronny James will play for the South Bay Lakers at next week’s G League Showcase in Orlando. LA’s day-to-day health picture will be a prime factor. James just had 30 points for South Bay in Phoenix,” Stein wrote in a post on X on Friday, December 14.

The Lakers have two back-to-back road games against the Sacramento Kings on December 19 and 21 while the G League Showcase is ongoing. Bronny’s father, LeBron James, remains out for the Lakers due to personal reasons and left foot soreness while four more players are in sickbay.

Centers Jaxson Hayes (ankle) and Christian Wood (knee), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) also skipped the Lakers’ 97-87 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, December 13.

Team representatives from all 30 NBA teams will descend to Orlando for the G League Showcase, which will take place from December 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center.

Trade chatter is also expected to heat up as 85 players who signed free-agent deals in the offseason become trade-eligible beginning on Sunday, December 15.

Bronny James Continues to Be Aggressive on Offense

Several hours after Stein’s report, Bronny extended his double-digit scoring streak in the G League to three with 16 points in a rematch with the Western Conference leader Valley Suns.

Bronny, however, struggled this time from the field, making only six of 20 shots as South Bay dropped their second in a row against the Suns 102-91. The 20-year-old Lakers rookie added two rebounds, two assists and a steal against one turnover in 26 minutes as a starter.

It was Bronny’s second road game in the G League after the Lakers abandoned their reported initial plan of letting him play only in their home games.

Over his last three G League games, Bronny is averaging 20.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes.

The 55th overall pick has shown aggressiveness in hunting for his shots since he returned from a heel contusion that sidelined him for several weeks.

“I just was trying to grow as I get older and trying to improve my game as much as I can,” Bronny told reporters after his 30-point game on 13-of-23 shooting against the Suns on December 12. “So, I’m just coming out here and being as aggressive as I can and playing my game.

‘I Just Want to Play’

With Bronny not part of the Lakers’ rotation, he’s getting the playing time he desires in the G League to keep developing his game after the former McDonald’s All-American momentarily stopped playing basketball last year due to cardiac arrest at USC.

Following a tentative start to his G League career, Bronny has found his footing over his last three games.

“It feels good to be here with my guys,” Bronny told reporters after his career game. “I just want to play, that’s the main thing. So I just came out here with the G and got some work done, and I just want to play.”

Through five G League games, Bronny is now averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 26.1 minutes.