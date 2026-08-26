Bronny James Gets Horrible Lakers Update With New Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in signing free agent Bruce Brown, and that could be terrible news for Bronny James. Things are already getting tricky for the Lakers since they are one name over the NBA maximum allotted roster space and will have to get rid of someone before the season starts. Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy are considered more expendable than Bronny to keep his status safe now.

However, the team having interest in both Brown and Jonathan Kuminga complicates things. A sign and trade for Kuminga will only see one of the two expendable names traded to see the other one likely getting released before the season. Adding Brown to the equation would warrant the Lakers getting rid of another player.

Three current players on the team must be gone if the Lakers decide to add both Brown and Kuminga. Bronny could luck out if the Lakers only decide to go after one of them and view Brown as a backup option. Regardless, the roster spot of Bronny is not as safe as it was a few weeks ago. Losing LeBron James in free agency makes it less important to keep Bronny unless the Lakers truly believe in his talent.

How The Lakers Could Keep Bronny James

The most realistic scenario is finding a multi-team deal with the framework allowing them to trade two players in a deal for Kuminga. Hardy or Knecht going to the Atlanta Hawks makes the most sense since they are helping Kuminga find his next home upon realizing they wouldn’t extend him.

Another rebuilding team must get involved and want either the other expendable talent or someone else like Jarred Vanderbilt. The Lakers could give up on Vanderbilt if they add Kuminga and/or Brown as players who can play his minutes in the rotation.

An extra roster space must open if the Lakers add both free agency and decide to keep Bronny. Teams with cap space like the Brooklyn Nets or Memphis Grizzlies could take on one of these contracts in exchange for the Lakers sending them a future second round draft pick.

What Happens To Bronny James If Lakers Cut Him

The biggest question about this story and Bronny is what happens to his NBA career without the Lakers. LeBron’s new Philadelphia 76ers team could add Bronny to appease LeBron and get the benefit of the family storyline making them more money as an NBA attraction.

Similar to the rebuilding teams being willing to take on Lakers salaries in exchange for a draft pick, they could sign Bronny. A young talent is usually worth giving a chance, and Bronny often has a lot of live fans attending his game to create a stronger live appeal.

The most likely scenario would see Bronny getting at least one more chance on another NBA team with the chance to prove himself. Unfortunately for Bronny, the league is deeper than ever with more guards like Mikel Brown and Darius Acuff entering the NBA. Bronny must show something in practice and make the most of his rare minutes no matter where he plays.